Southeastern Oklahoma State University Selects YuJa’s Enterprise Video and Media Accessibility Solutions to Enhance the Teaching and Learning Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a competitive bid process, Southeastern Oklahoma State University has engaged with YuJa for the Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility products.

The university was seeking a comprehensive solution that would integrate with its Learning Management System, Canvas, and would enable instructors to use tools such as lecture capture, captioning, video quizzing, accessibility features and more. The Video Platform’s built-in accessibility features are complemented by YuJa Panorama, one of a suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. When combined with the Video Platform, it creates an even more powerful teaching and learning experience.

The institution hosted a virtual open house where faculty and administrators joined rooms to review competitors. YuJa’s Video Platform and Accessibility solutions came out on top. Training for faculty and staff will be held this fall.

“Southeastern evaluated a number of areas, but ultimately, YuJa offers immense value at an affordable price, with features and toolsets that benefit the institution, instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With YuJa, institutions can get the most value from their investment while keeping video in a safe, searchable video and media repository.”

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Located in Durant, Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma State University is a leader and innovator in higher education that serves a 12-county region in the state. With over 40 unique areas of study and a student to faculty ratio of 18:1 - Southeastern proudly offers both strong academic and student life programs with a solid liberal arts and sciences foundation.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

