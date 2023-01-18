SourceScrub Names Jim Obsitnik as New Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founders Tyler Fair and Prescott Nasser to Remain Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SourceScrub, LLC, a market-leading private company deal sourcing platform for the financial services industry, today announced it has appointed Jim Obsitnik as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Obsitnik most recently served as CEO of CadmiumCD and brings more than 30 years of operational and leadership experience working in software and technology companies. Mr. Obsitnik succeeds SourceScrub’s co-founders Tyler Fair and Prescott Nasser, who started the business in 2015 and who will remain members of the Board and significant equity holders.

Mr. Obsitnik has significant experience leading and operating fast-growing, innovative technology companies. At Cadmium, he led the creation of a single, strategically aligned enterprise from the acquisition of five bootstrapped, founder-led businesses. Prior to Cadmium, Obsitnik served as the COO at Capsilon, formerly a Francisco Partners portfolio company, where he implemented significant product expansion and platform growth, ultimately leading to a successful strategic sale to Ellie Mae.

“ We are in the midst of a highly challenging deal environment, making proprietary insights more critical to sourcing and qualifying excellent deals than ever before,” Obsitnik said. “ SourceScrub has transformed the way companies are able to leverage private company intelligence, with the most complete data and purpose-built tools to find the best opportunities and win more often. I’m incredibly excited to lead SourceScrub through this tremendous opportunity and next stage of growth, and I look forward to working closely with the team, our customers, and our partners, as we continue to deliver high-quality solutions.”

“ It has been a great honor and privilege to work with such an extraordinary team to transform SourceScrub into the market leader it is today,” Fair and Nasser said. “ SourceScrub is poised for its next phase of growth, coming off a record fourth-quarter and recent expansion of its global presence with the opening of the London office. We are confident that Jim is the right leader to help best position the Company to capitalize on everything ahead of it. We look forward to continuing our active Board membership and to partnering with Jim to help drive continued growth and market leadership at SourceScrub.”

“ As SourceScrub enters this next chapter, we are excited to again partner with Jim and welcome him as CEO of SourceScrub,” said Peter Christodoulo and Ashley Evans, Partners at Francisco Partners. “ Jim’s distinguished track record driving strategic growth, expanding product innovation and improving operational processes across technology companies makes him the ideal candidate to lead SourceScrub into this next phase of its growth. We are extremely grateful for Tyler and Prescott’s contributions and look forward to their continued partnership as board members and thought leaders in the space over the course of our ownership.”

About SourceScrub

SourceScrub is a market-leading deal sourcing platform for investment and M&A firms looking to research, find, and connect with founder-owned companies. Founded in 2015, SourceScrub provides deal-ready data, purpose-built tools, and on-demand data operations to give firms a decisive advantage so they never miss a deal. For more information, see https://sourcescrub.com.SourceScrub was recognized by Inc as one of the top 600 fastest growing companies in the United States.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

Contacts

Media:

Whit Clay



Sloane & Company



wclay@sloanepr.com

917-601-6012