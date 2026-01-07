SourceNow VMS Named Top AI-Driven Global Vendor Management Software of 2026 by HR Tech Outlook

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SourceNow, a leader in workforce technology and contingent workforce solutions, is proud to announce that SourceNow VMS has been recognized as a Top AI-Driven Global Vendor Management Software for 2026 by HR Tech Outlook magazine. This distinguished honor highlights SourceNow’s commitment to innovation, real-world impact, and transformational value in workforce management technology. (HR Tech Outlook)

This recognition reflects SourceNow’s continued evolution of its Vendor Management System (VMS), which combines powerful workforce visibility, automated compliance, intelligent spend controls, and real-time insights, all powered by advanced artificial intelligence and flexible global support capabilities. (HR Tech Outlook)

“Being recognized by HR Tech Outlook as a top AI-driven vendor in the workforce management space is a testament to the hard work, vision, and operational excellence of the SourceNow team,” said Jean-Paul Renard, CEO of SourceNow. “SourceNow VMS was designed not just as a tool, but as a strategic platform that helps companies gain clarity, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. This award validates our mission to transform how organizations manage their extended workforce.”

SourceNow VMS delivers a unified, cloud-based platform that supports organizations of all sizes in simplifying vendor and contingent workforce operations. The solution offers:

AI-guided intelligence and insights that turn workforce data into confident decisions

that turn workforce data into confident decisions Enhanced compliance and audit readiness across global operations

across global operations Real-time analytics and operational reporting for workforce, performance, and spend

for workforce, performance, and spend Flexible, scalable technology that adapts to unique business needs, with multi-language and multi-currency support SourceNow VMS

With the recognition from HR Tech Outlook, SourceNow continues to expand its influence across industries that rely on agile labor solutions, from healthcare to manufacturing and logistics. The award reinforces SourceNow’s reputation as an innovator in workforce technology and business performance enablement. (HR Tech Outlook)

“We are honored to be listed among the most forward-thinking workforce technology providers. Our customers thrive when they have clarity, control, and intelligence, and SourceNow VMS delivers that every day.”

About SourceNow

SourceNow is a workforce technology and services company that provides AI-enabled solutions to help organizations manage contingent labor, vendor relationships, and compliance with greater efficiency and visibility. Through proprietary technology, deep industry expertise, and a customer-first approach, SourceNow empowers businesses to make smarter decisions with confidence. SourceNow VMS

About HR Tech Outlook

HR Tech Outlook is a leading print and digital magazine dedicated to helping HR leaders discover modern technologies, innovative strategies, and emerging solutions that optimize workforce management and human capital performance globally. (HR Tech Outlook)

Media Contact:

SourceNow, LLC

Neylibeth Morales

nmorales@sourcenowvms.com