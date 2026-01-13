Source7 Partners with SuiteSpot to Enrich Asset Intelligence for Smarter Multifamily Maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Source7, a leading provider of appliance data solutions, today announced a new integration with SuiteSpot, an AI-powered maintenance and capital operations platform for multifamily real estate. The partnership integrates Source7's appliance data into SuiteSpot's Asset Intelligence, allowing for AI-powered decisions on whether to repair or replace appliances in individual units and across buildings.

With this integration, Source7’s appliance intelligence is delivered directly into SuiteSpot’s Asset Intelligence module, bringing trusted, lifecycle-rich data into everyday maintenance workflows. Repair-or-replace recommendations, informed by real-time age, warranty, service history, and operator-specific rules, are now surfaced at the moment decisions are made.

“For our clients, every repair-versus-replace decision is now pre-defined for their technicians. Source7’s appliance records, combining with SuiteSpot’s Asset Intelligence and client specific rules automates the repair or replace decision," said Darren Sharpe, CRO of SuiteSpot.

“Multifamily operators need more than data, they need intelligence they can trust, delivered where it drives action. Our appliance insights already support smarter decisions at scale, and through SuiteSpot, that intelligence now meets technicians exactly where and when it’s needed. It’s a seamless field experience, powered by some of the most advanced asset intelligence in the industry,” said Brian Webb, President & CTO of Source7.

Key benefits of the Source7 and SuiteSpot integration include:

Rich, automatically populated appliance records that stay current throughout the asset lifecycle

AI assisted repair or replace suggestions inside SuiteSpot work orders that consider age, warranty, repair history, and operator rules

Improved warranty compliance by flagging covered appliances that should not be serviced internally

Clearer recall visibility across a portfolio, so operators know how many units are affected and where they are located

The integration powers SuiteSpot’s Asset Intelligence capabilities for multifamily operators and is available to customers using SuiteSpot’s maintenance platform. Source7 appliance data is delivered as part of the Asset Intelligence experience, with no separate implementation required for end users.

About Source 7

Source7 is the leading provider of appliance and mechanical system intelligence, helping homeowners and businesses optimize how assets are maintained, repaired, and replaced. Through a broad network of industry partnerships and access to public, private, and proprietary data sources, Source7 delivers uniquely complete and continuously enriched appliance records. By combining performance analytics with lifecycle insights, Source7 enables more confident decisions that drive long-term savings, operational efficiency, and better asset outcomes.

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is an AI-powered platform that helps multifamily operators run maintenance and capital projects more efficiently. By intelligently orchestrating workflows, centralizing operations, and automating routine tasks, we drive down costs, protect assets, and elevate the experience for both residents and on-site teams. The result: leaner staffing, smarter decisions, and stronger portfolio performance.

