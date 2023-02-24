<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2022 on March 7, 2023

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOPH–SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. CET.

The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

