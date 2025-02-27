Sony Interactive Entertainment Announces Lynn Azar Appointed Senior Vice President, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the company behind the iconic PlayStation brand, today announced the appointment of Lynn Azar as SVP, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy, effective April 1, 2025. Azar succeeds Lin Tao, who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Sony Group Corporation, also effective April 1, 2025. Azar brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to SIE, reinforcing the company’s commitment to financial excellence and forward-thinking corporate development.

“ I am thrilled to welcome Lynn to the SIE leadership team,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO Platform Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “ Her extensive experience, leadership, and vision will be critical as we continue to innovate, expand our business, and deliver world-class experiences to gamers worldwide.”

Azar joined SIE in 2020 and currently serves as SVP, Head of Finance and Operations for PlayStation Studios, where she oversees operations, budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling for growth. In addition, she oversees PlayStation Studio’s mergers and acquisitions, corporate development initiatives, financial reporting, and compliance. Prior to SIE, Azar spent 18 years at Shell including serving as VP of Finance.

“ This is an incredibly exciting period of growth and innovation in the interactive entertainment industry,” said Lynn Azar, incoming SVP, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy, SIE. “ I look forward to working alongside this talented team to cultivate a culture of operational excellence and value creation, always keeping gamers at the core of our efforts.”

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment pushes the boundaries of entertainment and innovation, starting from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. Today, we continue to deliver innovative and thrilling experiences to a global audience through our PlayStation line of products and services that include generation-defining hardware, pioneering network services, and award-winning games. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global functions in California, London, and Tokyo, and game development studios around the world as part of PlayStation Studios, we believe that the power of play is borderless. Sony Interactive Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation. For more information about our company, please visit SonyInteractive.com. For more information about PlayStation products, please visit PlayStation.com.

