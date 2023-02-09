Sonos Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Delivers record Q1 revenue despite economic headwinds, maintains Fiscal 2023 outlook

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported first quarter fiscal 2023 results.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $672.6 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue increased approximately 7.0% year-over-year

Gross margin decreased 540 basis points year-over-year to 42.4%

GAAP net income of $75.2 million compared to $123.5 million last year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 compared to $0.87 last year

Non-GAAP net income 1 of $103.4 million compared to $146.1 million last year Non-GAAP diluted EPS 1 of $0.79 compared to $1.03 last year

of $103.4 million compared to $146.1 million last year Adjusted EBITDA of $123.9 million compared to $163.1 million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% compared to 24.6% last year

Free cash flow of $167.6 million. Cash flows from operating activities of $182.3 million Inventories of $306.1 million, down 33% from last quarter Finished goods of $261 million, down 36% from last quarter



Notes: 1 Non-GAAP net income/earnings per share (EPS) exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.

“We are pleased to report record first quarter revenue of $672.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $123.9 million. We entered the quarter with our healthiest in-stock inventory position in three years which allowed us to meet the tremendous customer response to our industry-leading product portfolio and gain share across our key categories and geographies. Our results are a testament to the strength of the Sonos brand, our category leadership and the power of our flywheel,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

Mr. Spence continued, “Looking ahead, we remain on track to deliver against our fiscal 2023 guidance as we build upon our momentum and prepare to launch multiple new products this year. While significant macroeconomic uncertainty remains, my conviction in the long-term potential of Sonos has never been stronger.”

Fiscal 2023 Outlook – Unchanged from 4Q22

Revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, representing a decline of -3% to growth of 3% from fiscal 2022, or growth of 1% to 7% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin in the range of 45.0% to 46.0%

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $145 million to $180 million, representing a decline of 36% to 21% from fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% to 10.0%

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its first quarter fiscal 2023 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Revenue $ 672,579 $ 664,481 Cost of revenue 387,522 347,096 Gross profit 285,057 317,385 Operating expenses Research and development 76,940 61,330 Sales and marketing 78,696 83,736 General and administrative 43,117 39,725 Total operating expenses 198,753 184,791 Operating income 86,304 132,594 Other income (expense), net Interest income 1,967 33 Interest expense (158 ) (98 ) Other income (expense), net 23,576 (1,402 ) Total other income (expense), net 25,385 (1,467 ) Income before provision for income taxes 111,689 131,127 Provision for income taxes 36,501 7,646 Net income $ 75,188 $ 123,481 Net income attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 75,188 $ 123,481 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.87 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 127,212,245 127,662,826 Diluted 131,502,986 142,322,448 Total comprehensive income Net income 75,188 123,481 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (7,226 ) (360 ) Comprehensive income $ 67,962 $ 123,121

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except par values) As of December 31,



2022 October 1,



2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 431,533 $ 274,855 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 109,703 101,206 Inventories 306,056 454,288 Prepaids and other current assets 34,765 37,042 Total current assets 882,057 867,391 Property and equipment, net 85,068 86,168 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,894 28,329 Goodwill 80,941 77,300 Intangible assets, net In-process research and development 70,640 64,680 Other intangible assets 24,705 26,384 Deferred tax assets 1,416 1,508 Other noncurrent assets 36,154 36,628 Total assets $ 1,206,875 $ 1,188,388 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 236,037 $ 335,758 Accrued expenses 138,344 109,290 Accrued compensation 26,430 23,624 Deferred revenue, current 19,560 27,318 Other current liabilities 57,268 39,649 Total current liabilities 477,639 535,639 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 22,318 25,596 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 62,421 56,152 Deferred tax liabilities 10,415 9,642 Other noncurrent liabilities 728 846 Total liabilities 573,521 627,875 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 130 130 Treasury stock (35,047 ) (50,896 ) Additional paid-in capital 606,420 617,390 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 72,674 (2,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,823 ) (3,597 ) Total stockholders’ equity 633,354 560,513 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,206,875 $ 1,188,388

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 75,188 $ 123,481 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,132 9,217 Stock-based compensation expense 20,195 17,459 Other 6,797 1,139 Deferred income taxes 167 14 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (17,700 ) 494 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,286 ) (79,000 ) Inventories 143,144 (21,800 ) Other assets 2,463 4,086 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (65,917 ) 185,127 Accrued compensation 2,249 (49,094 ) Deferred revenue (3,950 ) (13,510 ) Other liabilities 15,804 2,321 Net cash provided by operating activities 182,286 179,934 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, and intangible assets (14,689 ) (6,355 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash — (27,101 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,689 ) (33,456 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for debt issuance costs — (929 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock (15,043 ) (31,365 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 8,103 13,232 Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of stock awards (8,376 ) (11,882 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,316 ) (30,944 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,397 (1,218 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 156,678 114,316 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 274,855 640,101 End of period $ 431,533 $ 754,417 Supplemental disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 111 $ 23 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 1,903 $ 413 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 2,190 $ 3,410 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,030 $ 5,499 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ — $ 2,246

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 76,940 $ 61,330 Stock-based compensation 9,151 6,738 Amortization of intangibles 495 1,071 Adjusted Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 67,294 $ 53,521 Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 78,696 $ 83,736 Stock-based compensation 4,113 3,647 Adjusted Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 74,583 $ 80,089 General and Administrative (GAAP) $ 43,117 $ 39,725 Stock-based compensation 6,361 6,746 Legal and transaction related costs 6,289 3,873 Amortization of intangibles 24 24 Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 30,443 $ 29,082 Total Operating Expenses (GAAP) $ 198,753 $ 184,791 Stock-based compensation 19,625 17,131 Legal and transaction related costs 6,289 3,873 Amortization of intangibles 519 1,095 Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 172,320 $ 162,692 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 86,304 $ 132,594 Stock-based compensation 20,195 17,459 Legal and transaction related costs 6,289 3,873 Amortization of intangibles 1,704 1,310 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 114,492 $ 155,236 Depreciation 9,428 7,907 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 123,920 $ 163,143

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Net income $ 75,188 $ 123,481 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 11,132 9,217 Stock-based compensation expense 20,195 17,459 Interest income (1,967 ) (33 ) Interest expense 158 98 Other (income) expense, net (23,576 ) 1,402 Provision for income taxes 36,501 7,646 Legal and transaction related costs(1) 6,289 3,873 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,920 $ 163,143 Revenue $ 672,579 $ 664,481 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.4 % 24.6 %

(1) Legal and transaction related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property litigation against Alphabet Inc. and Google LLC as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income GAAP net income $ 75,188 $ 123,481 Stock-based compensation expense 20,195 17,459 Legal and transaction related costs 6,289 3,873 Amortization of intangibles 1,704 1,310 Non-GAAP net income $ 103,376 $ 146,123 Reconciliation of net income per share GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.87 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share $ 0.21 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.79 $ 1.03 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted 131,502,986 142,322,448 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 182,286 $ 179,934 Less: Purchases of property and equipment, and intangible assets (14,689 ) (6,355 ) Free cash flow $ 167,597 $ 173,579

Revenue by Product Category (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Sonos speakers $ 539,196 $ 501,886 Sonos system products 114,434 134,745 Partner products and other revenue 18,949 27,850 Total revenue $ 672,579 $ 664,481

Revenue by Geographical Region (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Americas $ 396,565 $ 373,813 Europe, Middle East and Africa 240,439 245,482 Asia Pacific 35,575 45,186 Total revenue $ 672,579 $ 664,481

Stock-based Compensation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



2022 January 1,



2022 Cost of revenue $ 570 $ 328 Research and development 9,151 6,738 Sales and marketing 4,113 3,647 General and administrative 6,361 6,746 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,195 $ 17,459

Amortization of Intangibles (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,185 $ 215 Research and development 495 1,071 General and administrative 24 24 Total amortization of intangibles $ 1,704 $ 1,310

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net income excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles, and diluted earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income (expense), income taxes and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment and intangible and other assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles as net income less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles as net income less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, and amortization of intangibles divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We calculate constant currency growth percentages by translating our current period financial results using the prior period average currency exchange rates and comparing these amounts to our prior period reported results. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, our long-term outlook, our long-term focus, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, growth metrics and targets, our business model, new products, services and partnerships, profitability and gross margins, market growth and our market share, the macroeconomic environment and our ability to weather it, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation efforts on our industry and our supply chain; supply chain challenges, including shipping and logistics challenges, component supply-related challenges and inflationary pressures; our ability to accurately forecast product demand and effectively manage inventory levels, particularly during periods of fluctuating component availability; the impact of global economic, market and political events, including the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, foreign currency exchange fluctuations and inflation; changes in consumer income and overall consumer spending as a result of economic or political uncertainty; changes in consumer spending patterns; our ability to successfully introduce new products and services and maintain or expand the success of our existing products; the success of our efforts to expand our direct-to-consumer channel; the success of our financial, growth and business strategies; our ability to meet product demand and manage any product availability delays; and the other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 1, 2022 and our other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from our investor relations department. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events. Sonos and Sonos product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonos, Inc. All other product names and services may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

