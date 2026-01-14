Sonos Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SONO--Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 the company will report financial results for the first quarter ended December 27, 2025. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The live conference call may also be accessed toll free by dialing 1 (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing 1 (240) 789-2714.

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is a leading audio company dedicated to elevating life through sound. Since pioneering multi-room wireless audio in 2005, Sonos has built a connected system that brings together every dimension of sound, including music, movies, stories, and conversations. Its portfolio of home theater speakers, components, plug-in and portable speakers, and headphones grows more powerful with every room and device added. Trusted by more than 17 million households in over 60 countries, Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

