<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sonder to Participate at Upcoming Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Business Wire

Sonder to Participate at Upcoming Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, will participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference. Sanjay Banker, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors.

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Who:

Sanjay Banker, President & CFO

When:

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time:

9:45 a.m. to 10:25 a.m ET

Where:

Hilton Hotel – New York, 1335 6th Avenue, (btw 53rd & 54th), New York

Webcast:

investors.sonder.com

A live and archived webcast of the Presentation will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

Contacts

Media:

press@sonder.com

Investor:

ir@sonder.com

Articoli correlati

Crystal Group elevates employee learning with Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund award

Business Wire Business Wire -
HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#continuousimprovement--Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, featured improvements to...
Continua a leggere

Maxon One Fall Update Brings Advanced Simulation, Overall Enhancements and Optimized Workflows

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enhanced Soft Bodies and Symmetry for Cinema 4D, New Capsules, Polygonal Modeling in Forger, and Improved Workflow Throughout Highlight...
Continua a leggere

Fans Can Celebrate the Start of the NFL Season Tomorrow With EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Free Trial on PlayStation and Xbox

Business Wire Business Wire -
Madden NFL 23 Sees 30 Percent Increase in Games Played During Week One Compared to Madden NFL 22 The Buffalo...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Crystal Group elevates employee learning with Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund award

Business Wire