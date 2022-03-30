Sonder Named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced that it has been named to TIME’s second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The list—an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people—highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

“ Sonder is proud to be included among the TIME100 Most Influential Companies following an exceptional year for our company. Over the past year, we’ve reached several exciting milestones, including making our public debut on Nasdaq, achieving accelerated year-over-year revenue growth three quarters in a row and launching and expanding operations in new and existing markets around the world,” said Sanjay Banker, President and Chief Financial Officer of Sonder. “ This honor recognizes the work of all Sonder employees worldwide to deliver an incredible guest experience and meet the evolving needs of the modern traveler as we build the hospitality brand of tomorrow.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder operates in 35+ cities across ten countries, and has over 18,000 live and contracted units worldwide as of December 31, 2021. The Company partners with real estate owners and landlords to manage and operate hotels and apartment-style buildings. Sonder distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through applying forward thinking design and infusing technology into its properties and guest experience. This tech-enabled experience puts guests in full control of their stay. They can access everything they need – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device from anywhere and at any time, using the Sonder app.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Each organization was then evaluated by TIME editors on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

See the full list here: time.com/100companies

