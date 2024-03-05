Sompo Horizon, a Premier Caregiving Benefits Provider and Subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Receives Caregiving Innovation of the Year Award From Caregiving.Com

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#caregiver–In recognition of advancing caregiving solutions with its product CareGo, Sompo Horizon, a premier caregiving benefits provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, has been honored with the Caregiving Innovation of the Year Award by Caregiving.com. This prestigious accolade celebrates Sompo Horizon’s revolutionizing initiative, CareGo, for its significant impact on the caregiving community and its dedication to improving the lives of caregivers and care recipients.





CareGo, an innovative caregiving service developed by Sompo Horizon to address the evolving needs of caregivers, seamlessly combines advanced technology, user-friendly interfaces, and a compassionate care advising group, offering an unprecedented level of concierge support to those navigating the complexities of caregiving.

Upon receiving the Caregiving Innovation of the Year Award, Sompo Horizon’s President, Tetsuya Morito, expressed gratitude and highlighted the company’s dedication to enhancing the caregiving experience: “We are honored to receive the Caregiving Innovation of the Year Award from Caregiving.com. At Sompo Horizon, we recognize the challenges faced by caregivers, and we are committed to leveraging technology, innovation, and the human touch to provide comprehensive support. CareGo is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of caregivers and their loved ones.”

Caregiving.com’s CEO, Mike Eidsaune, also shared enthusiasm for recognizing Sompo Horizon’s groundbreaking contribution to the caregiving landscape: “CareGo stood out for its transformative approach to addressing the diverse needs of caregivers. Sompo Horizon’s dedication to creating innovative solutions that have the opportunity to impact family caregivers at scale aligns perfectly with our mission at Caregiving.com. We are pleased to honor CareGo with the Caregiving Innovation of the Year Award and commend Sompo Horizon for their commitment to improving the lives of caregivers.”

The Caregiving Innovation of the Year Award is a testament to Sompo Horizon’s unwavering commitment to advancing the field of caregiving and providing meaningful support to those who dedicate themselves to caring for others.

About Sompo Horizon

Sompo Group is a Japanese conglomerate with businesses in financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors. We have gained extensive experience in developing solutions for seniors and our mission is to promote security, health, and well-being globally. Sompo Horizon, a newly established subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, was launched to develop innovative products and services to address caregiving challenges and transform the way people care for themselves and each other. Our first solution is CareGo, a comprehensive digital platform, concierge support service, and partner network that empowers caregivers to make the best decisions for their loved ones while saving time, money, and alleviating stress.

About Sompo Holdings

Sompo Holdings is creating social value for security, health and wellbeing of customers, operating domestic (Japanese) P&C insurance business, overseas (re)insurance business, domestic life insurance business, nursing care & seniors business, and digital business with about 73,000 employees in 28 countries. Since its foundation as Japan’s first fire insurance company for more than 130 years, we have been providing solutions to various challenges in society.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), SOMPO’s consolidated ordinary income totaled over JPY 4,600 billion (USD 34.5 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. We have been achieving steady growth based on each business while accelerating new investments in growth areas. For more information, visit https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/.

*Conversion rate: USD/JPY 133.53 as of March 31, 2023

About Caregiving.com

For more than 25 years, Caregiving.com has been the premier online community for family caregivers. Our team is made up of current and former family caregivers determined to help others succeed in their care journeys. From caregiver stories to practical caregiving tips and access to resources, Caregiving.com has something for every caregiver to feel seen, heard, valued and appreciated.

Contacts

Junie Lopez



AVP, Marketing



332.264.5126



Junie.lopez@sompohorizon.com

sompohorizon.com