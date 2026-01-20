SOLUM and Alltrack Medical Partner to Advance Connected Healthcare through Smart Inventory and Asset Management

Alltrack Medical’s ik ben marq® powered by SOLUM’s Newton ESL and ik ben iris® compatible with SOLUM’s Trace solution, are reshaping healthcare operations from the Netherlands to Europe.

HALFWEG, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AlltrackMedical--SOLUM, a global retail solution provider, and Alltrack Medical, a Dutch technology company driving digital innovation in healthcare, announce a partnership to introduce a new era of connected and efficient healthcare.

Through this partnership, Alltrack Medical’s innovative platforms—ik ben marq®, powered by SOLUM’s Newton Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), and ik ben iris®, compatible with SOLUM’s Trace asset tracking solution—create a more connected, efficient, and sustainable healthcare environment.

ik ben marq®—meaning “I am marq”—is an integrated solution that simplifies inventory and ordering of consumables in healthcare, reducing manual work and errors while ensuring that essential supplies are always available when needed. At its core is SOLUM’s Newton ESL, an electronic shelf label trusted across the global retail industry for its durability, reliability, and long lifespan. More than a simple display, Newton ESL features LED and button functionalities that allow instant actions such as generating order requests and giving guidance during restocking, enabling ik ben marq® to deliver faster and more intuitive workflows in daily healthcare operations.

ik ben iris®—meaning “I am iris”—is compatible with SOLUM’s Trace solution based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and provides real-time visibility into medical equipment and assistive devices. Trace helps healthcare professionals locate assets instantly, reducing search times by up to 80%¹, providing insights into asset activity, enabling defect reporting, and much more.

Together, the two solutions form a unified, data-driven ecosystem that streamlines operations, reduces waste, enhances both staff satisfaction and frees up time to focus on patients and clients. Alltrack Medical’s open platform seamlessly integrates with existing IT systems and supply-chain networks that are used in healthcare—including ERP, alert systems, and service processes—enabling institutions to make smarter, data-based decisions. Combined with SOLUM’s scalable hardware architecture, this foundation supports operational sustainability today while remaining adaptable to future innovations such as AI and new RFID integration.

“At Alltrack Medical, our mission is to connect healthcare professionals, suppliers, and other innovative partners through technology that makes care more efficient and future-proof,” said Celestin Brouwer, CEO at Alltrack Medical. “By partnering with SOLUM, we’re combining our healthcare expertise with a globally trusted technology partner, creating solutions that bring transparency, efficiency, and innovation to healthcare logistics and asset management.”

“With proven quality and technology that have earned the trust of leading retailers worldwide, SOLUM is now opening new possibilities in the medical sector,” said Bart Penris, Country Manager at SOLUM Benelux. “This collaboration with Alltrack Medical reflects our commitment to extending that same reliability and innovation into healthcare, helping to build a more connected and sustainable future.”

¹ This may vary depending on usage environment and conditions.

About Alltrack Medical

Founded in 2022, Alltrack Medical brings nearly 20 years of cross-industry expertise to the healthcare sector. We develop smart healthcare solutions that digitise and automate logistical processes, empowering organisations to improve efficiency, enhance staff experience, and make healthcare future-proof.

Learn more at https://www.alltrackmedical.nl/

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at https://www.solum-group.com

