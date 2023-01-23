Solo introduces the ability to file taxes directly in the app

Gig workers can now keep more of their hard earned cash by easily filing their taxes on-time and with the highest deductions

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solo, the all-in-one business app that empowers independent workers to manage their finances, today announced it will be launching an intuitive, easy-to-use tax filing service on its app. The Solo tax filing service, which is powered by Column Tax, further expands on the company’s mission to empower independent workers with the tools and data to work smarter, make more and reduce the complexity of being an independent contractor.

Beginning today, Solo customers will be able to file their taxes on time, with the highest deductions, so that they can keep more of their hard earned cash. The new tax filing service brings competitive pricing to Solo customers, featuring a $59 flat fee for Solo subscribers.

In addition to its attractive pricing, Solo tax filing offers several advantages compared to its competitors, including:

Flat fee filing. Federal and State Included. No upsells

Accuracy and maximum refund guarantees

Specialized tax support

“Doing taxes is hard, even more so for independent workers, as 1099 taxes can truly be a confusing and complex experience,” said Bryce Bennett, Solo CEO and Co-Founder. “This is why we launched a service where the workers’ critical financial information is easily accessible and connected to a smooth tax filing experience. With Solo, independent workers can seamlessly track their mileage, expenses, and income and transfer it to their tax return. With this new feature for workers, it will be simpler than ever to file taxes with zero headaches, expert tax support and at one fixed price.”

In order to take the guesswork out of gigwork, Solo tracks real data across multiple gig platforms to show independent workers when and where to work to make the best use of their time. Once a customer securely links their gig accounts to Solo, they can see rates by the hour, for each app; helping them work smarter, not harder.

With embedded tax filing, Solo is now able to offer a fundamentally better experience for independent contractors at filing time. Americans spend an estimated seven billion hours preparing their taxes each year. For independent contractors, that time often includes doing cumbersome reporting and paperwork at the end of the year. On top of that, the most popular tax filing products can cost upwards of $200 to file as an independent contractor. Tax Filing with Solo offers a better, more time efficient filing experience with transparent pricing and no upsells.

About Solo

Solo set out to rethink the gig workspace with a worker-first mentality. It aims to provide workers with the information, resources, and tools to achieve professional stability while maintaining the flexibility they enjoy with our unique app-based platform. Workers have the ability to manage their earnings goals across multiple jobs, understand peak pay rates in their city, and move more seamlessly between jobs that fit their schedules. For additional information, please visit: www.worksolo.com

About Column Tax

Column Tax is a personal income tax software company. The company’s APIs enable mobile banks and fintech companies to offer powerful tax products to their account holders and end users. Column Tax is an IRS authorized e-file provider, and the first API first company to receive IRS authorization. Column Tax is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Felicis Ventures, South Park Commons, Core Innovation Capital, Not Boring, and Operator Partners.

