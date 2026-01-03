Solmate Infrastructure (Nasdaq: SLMT) Appoints Erez Simha Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solmate (Brera Holdings PLC, NASDAQ: SLMT), the Solana infrastructure company with a strategic focus on Abu Dhabi, today announced that Erez Simha has joined the company's Board of Directors as an independent director and chair of the Audit Committee, effective December 31, 2025. He succeeds Alberto Libanori, who remains Solmate’s Head of Operations.

Mr. Simha brings over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of scaling high-tech disruptive companies across multiple industries, including food-tech, blockchain, 3D printing, and digital assets. He currently serves as a senior financial advisor to a payment processing workforce solution private company, and Audit Committee Chair of Fold Holdings, Inc., a bitcoin financial services company.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Erez to our board as our new independent director and Audit Committee chair," said Marco Santori, Solmate CEO. "His deep expertise in scaling technology companies and navigating sophisticated financial structures will be crucial to our growth as we establish the UAE as the premier hub for institutional blockchain infrastructure.”

Mr. Simha recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Genius Group, and has held executive positions at innovative blockchain and technology companies including Apifiny and Kangaroo. A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Simha holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics and Accounting and a Masters Degree in Business Administration and Finance from Tel Aviv University.

About Solmate

Solmate, the new operating name of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: SLMT), is a company building institutional-grade Solana staking, validation, and treasury infrastructure with a strategic focus on Abu Dhabi. Backed by ARK Invest, RockawayX, Pulsar Group, and leading UAE investors, Solmate is deploying capital and hardware to drive Solana adoption across the Middle East and beyond. It will continue to operate Brera's multi-club football team model. For more information visit www.solmate.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Solmate@ICRinc.com