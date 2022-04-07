Soliel, LLC Becomes an AWS Government Competency Partner

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soliel, LLC (Soliel), a woman-owned small business (WOSB) delivering innovative Cloud Engineering, Development, DevSecOps, and Cybersecurity solutions to Department of Defense (DoD) customers, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation, the result of a rigorous third-party audit, recognizes Soliel’s solution delivery and expertise working with its federal government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Soliel as an AWS Partner that possesses deep domain expertise in the following core categories: Infrastructure Management, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data; and has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

AWS Government Competency Partners have demonstrated experience in delivering quality solutions to help agencies meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation across civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local governments.

“As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner, Soliel is proud to achieve AWS Government Competency status,” said Qin Li, President. “Our team is dedicated to helping our customers achieve their business and technical goals by leveraging the agility and breadth of services, as well as the pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

About Soliel, LLC

Soliel is a successful woman-owned small business specializing in the delivery of innovative enterprise solutions to include cloud engineering, agile software development, DevSecOps, data analytics, cybersecurity, and training development. Soliel is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013 certified, and assessed at CMMI-SVC and CMMI-DEV Maturity Level (ML) 3.

