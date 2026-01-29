Solidus Labs Launches Industry-First Digital Asset Compliance Job Board and 2026 Talent & Salary Guide to Empower the Next Generation of ‘Hybrid’ Compliance Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCO--Solidus Labs, the gold standard for crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring, announced today the launch of the Digital Asset Compliance Job Board and the 2026 Digital Asset Compliance Talent & Salary Guide.

As the lines between traditional and on-chain finance blur, a "talent chasm" has emerged. The rapid institutionalization of digital assets throughout 2025 has translated into a severe shortage of qualified compliance practitioners who understand both traditional markets and the technical nuances of on-chain financial products. Solidus’ new initiative aims to bridge this divide, offer a career launchpad into on-chain finance, and the professional knowledge and education needed to navigate this convergence.

This holistic initiative includes:

The 2026 Digital Asset Compliance Talent & Salary Guide : Designed for compliance professionals seeking opportunities and for C-levels and executive leadership tasked with building resilient digital asset compliance teams, this guide examines: Salary Economics: An analysis of why compensation premiums have emerged for digital asset compliance roles, now outpacing traditional compliance by 16–20%. Skills & Competencies: A deep dive into the widening cognitive, technical, and leadership capabilities required from modern compliance officers, as institutions move beyond pedigree, tenure, and linear career signaling. Talent Management & Career Mobility: Strategic insights into the accelerated migration of talent between crypto-native firms and TradFi institutions, and vice versa.

Designed for compliance professionals seeking opportunities and for C-levels and executive leadership tasked with building resilient digital asset compliance teams, this guide examines: The Digital Asset Compliance Job Board: The first and only job board dedicated exclusively to digital asset compliance roles across the entire global financial spectrum - traditional financial institutions and crypto-native firms alike. Updated daily, the board serves as the definitive hub for professionals seeking their next career opportunity in this hyper-growth domain.

Coupled with the Solidus Labs Trade Surveillance Academy launched in 2025, this initiative serves as the definitive professional hub and community for a new class of "hybrid" compliance professionals, equally fluent in the institutional rigor of Wall Street and high-velocity digital asset innovation.

“As the historic divide between ‘traditional’ and on-chain finance blurs, compliance professionals and their firms face a new high-stakes frontier full of changes and challenges, but also opportunities,” said Chen Arad, Solidus Labs’ Co-Founder. “We’re thrilled to provide our community with this new set of tools, stemming from a decade of experience supporting leading digital asset compliance teams, as a map to help navigate this new frontier safely. It is a definitive professional home for the builders, movers and shakers of the future of compliance, and a safe and regulated digital asset industry as it converges with traditional finance.”

The 2026 Digital Asset Compliance Talent and Salary Guide is available for download here, and the Job Board is now live for both employers and job seekers here.

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for efficiency across all asset classes, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for Agentic-Based Compliance in trade surveillance and risk monitoring. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges Wall Street rigor, crypto-native innovation, and cybersecurity principles to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight—across any product, venue, or asset class. Learn more at www.soliduslabs.com.

