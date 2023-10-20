Home Business Wire Solid Silicon Corp and Raptor Computing Systems Collaborate to Deliver Next Gen...
Business Wire

Solid Silicon Corp and Raptor Computing Systems Collaborate to Deliver Next Gen Secure BMC Solution Powered by Lattice

di Business Wire

PARK CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solid Silicon Corporation today announced at the 2023 OCP Global Summit its collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor, the low power programmable leader, and Raptor Computing Systems to deliver the next generation secure BMC solutions.


The market demand for secure BMC solutions that enable fully owner-controlled silicon and remote workload management couldn’t be higher. Solid Silicon is collaborating with Lattice Semiconductor to enable its first generation of secure chips targeted at soft BMC solutions called X1. The Solid Silicon X1 embeds low power Lattice FPGA solutions with 512Mb of embedded RAM. This unique combination enables a patented embedded active Root of Trust within in a secure BMC package.

Solid Silicon’s X1 will be delivered with full open source, including the HDL firmware and related tooling.

Solid Silicon is also partnering with Raptor Computing Systems to deliver the X1-powered Antarctic Tern BMC development kit with late 2024 availability. The Antarctic Tern is a ModBMC-compatible FPGA kit that offers integrated Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and supports the Kestrel soft BMC. The Antarctic Tern can be plugged into many existing servers to replace the BMC functionality relied on commonly by ASpeed ASICs with proprietary software.

About Solid Silicon Corporation

Solid Silicon Corporation is a fabless silicon company developing standardized, sovereign, future-proof silicon, which gives developers the ability to own, control, and trust their computing devices down to the silicon. Solid Silicon is securing the next generation of high-performance chips based on the open, standardized and stable OpenPOWER ISA.

About Raptor Computing Systems

Raptor Computing Systems is the world’s leading ODM in the field of fully open, fully owner-controlled, blob-free hardware. From custom servers and embedded products to standard COTS mainboards and related offerings, Raptor Computing Systems can work with you to design truly secure OpenPOWER solutions that meet your specific requirements over multiple product cycles.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Solid Silicon Corporation

737-244-8222

sales@solidsilicon.com

Raptor Computing Systems

512-690-0240

sales@raptorcs.com

Articoli correlati

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9th

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php