SolarWinds to Share Best Practices, Showcase Database Solutions at DEVintersection 2022

SolarWinds Head Geek Kevin Kline will deliver a technical session on Transact-SQL code review

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its gold sponsorship of DEVintersection 2022, April 5 – 6, 2022. SolarWinds Head Geek™ Kevin Kline will deliver a presentation on conducting a Transact-SQL code review. The company will also exhibit its latest enhancements to its database performance management portfolio at the event.

The DEVintersection Conference brings together Microsoft leaders, engineers, and industry experts to educate, network, and share their expertise on emerging technologies with IT professionals. The conference features various technical sessions and workshops covering the capabilities of the modern Microsoft® Sack, Azure®, and more.

“Given the significance of their roles relative to the business and its overall IT environment, it’s essential for developers and data professionals to stay current on the latest evolving technologies and processes to help them work smarter, not harder,” said Kevin Kline. “I look forward to attending DEVintersection to not only share T-SQL best practices but also how the SolarWinds database portfolio can provide intelligent insights for monitoring overall database performance.”

How to Conduct a Transact-SQL Code Review

DEVintersection attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a SolarWinds technical session on How to Conduct a Transact-SQL Code Review:

Who: SolarWinds Head Geek, Kevin Kline

What: 60-minute technical session

When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Where: Chairman's BR 352

Chairman’s BR 352 Abstract: This session will review how to conduct a Transact-SQL code review designed to avoid various common anti-patterns frequently used by junior developers who aren’t well versed in SQL Server®. He’ll also share a collection of scripted checks to run against SQL Server or Azure SQL database to reveal issues lurking within an application’s stored procedures, user-defined functions, and triggers.

Kevin Kline is a 17-time Microsoft Data Platform MVP with over 30 years of experience in the database and software industry and is a noted leader and speaker in the SQL Server community. He’s also the author of SQL in a Nutshell and many other books about data and databases.

Visit the SolarWinds Booth

SolarWinds product experts will be available at the SolarWinds virtual boot to showcase the company’s comprehensive suite of on-premises and cloud-native database management solutions, highlighting the depth and breadth of support SolarWinds can offer for organizations across several database platforms.

SolarWinds® solutions on display include:

Database Performance Analyzer: Offers SQL query performance monitoring, wait time analysis, and tuning with down-to-the-second, detailed data and anomaly detection.

Database Performance Monitor: Provides database performance monitoring and optimization for traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases.

SQL Sentry ® : Delivers database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform with proven scalability, fast root cause analysis, and visibility across the data estate.

: Delivers database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform with proven scalability, fast root cause analysis, and visibility across the data estate. Database Mapper: Simplifies DataOps implementation by providing a one-stop shop for data teams to maintain current documentation easily and visually track data dependencies and comparisons across the environment, streamlining business-critical data projects.

Visit SolarWinds at booth #301 to meet with an expert.

SolarWinds Database Performance Management Portfolio

SolarWinds database performance management solutions provide intelligent recommendations based on best practices for faster troubleshooting to help accelerate data delivery while controlling costs. The cross-platform solutions help data pros manage complexities and provide them with the visibility needed to proactively optimize the performance of databases—to mitigate the risk of business interruptions, regardless of where the databases run.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) —to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

