SolarWinds Named Sterling’s 2025 Software Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management and observability software, today announced it has been named Sterling’s Software Partner of the Year at the 2025 Sterling Technology Summit. The award underscores the close collaboration, trust, and alignment between SolarWinds and Sterling, built through a shared focus on helping customers operate more efficiently, securely, and confidently in increasingly complex IT environments.

“Strong partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to customer success,” said Barb Huelskamp, Senior Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances at SolarWinds. “Our partnership with Sterling reflects what’s possible when two organizations are deeply aligned around enablement, collaboration, and long-term growth. Together, we’re helping customers modernize their operations and achieve meaningful outcomes.”

Through their partnership, SolarWinds and Sterling support organizations with powerful, easy-to-use IT management and observability solutions that help teams improve visibility, strengthen security, and simplify operations across hybrid and distributed environments. This recognition reflects sustained investment in partner enablement, co-selling motions, and ongoing collaboration designed to deliver consistent value for customers.

“SolarWinds has played a pivotal role in driving our software success this year, pairing innovative cloud-based monitoring and security capabilities with a strategic, partner-first approach. Their commitment to joint growth and impactful go-to-market alignment has enabled us to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We’re proud to recognize SolarWinds as our Software Partner of the Year,” said Steve Van Ginkel, SVP of Partner Alliances and Services at Sterling.

SolarWinds remains committed to working alongside partners like Sterling to drive innovation, deepen alignment, and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across industries.

About Sterling

For nearly three decades, Sterling has been helping customers address their most complex technology requirements. Leveraging elite internal teams and superior industry partnerships, Sterling utilizes a strategic four-pronged approach—assess, design, implement, and manage—to deliver secure, tailor-made solutions in Digital Workspace, Modern Infrastructure, Networking, Security, Cloud, AI, and Services. Sterling’s clients include a range of Federal, State and Local, Education, and Commercial entities, all of whom receive an ethical, consistent, transparent, and predictable experience when working with Sterling. Likewise, the award-winning solutions provider represents over 1,500 brands and product lines, with top-level certifications from the industry’s best manufacturers. No matter the scope or complexity of a requirement, Sterling is your go-to partner. For more information regarding this story and other breaking Sterling news, please reach out to marketing@sterling.com.

