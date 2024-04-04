SolarWinds Attends SITS 2024 in London

Visit Booth #550 for product demos with SolarWinds engineers and experts





CORK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will attend SITS, Europe’s leading event for IT service management (ITSM), service desk, and IT support professionals. SolarWinds will showcase its easy-to-use ITSM product portfolio on April 17 – 18 at ExCeL London.

“Evolving tech landscapes and modernization efforts are driving complexity in today’s hybrid IT environments. This makes it difficult for IT teams to quickly identify and resolve incidents while meeting the rapidly changing and accelerating demands of the business,” said Rob Johnson, vice president of solutions engineering at SolarWinds. “At SITS, we’ll showcase how SolarWinds IT service management solutions can improve the management of IT operations and the prioritization of support cases, helping accelerate ticket resolution and elevating service standards.”

Visit booth #550 for live product demonstrations from SolarWinds® solutions engineers and product experts, and learn how SolarWinds ITSM solutions can improve IT outcomes, service delivery, and employee satisfaction. The SolarWinds ITSM portfolio includes SolarWinds Service Desk, an AI-powered solution built to create better alignment between business needs and IT services by unifying service management and incident reporting. The cloud solution has been described as easy to use while providing quick time to value. A survey1 found the average SolarWinds Service Desk customer saved 23 hours per week due to reduced ticket volume—nearly the equivalent of adding an extra employee to their team—and reported the ability to handle an average of 19% more tickets per IT agent.

Customers can enhance and personalize Service Desk through integrations with more than 200 popular cloud applications. When deployed alongside SolarWinds observability solutions, organizations can rapidly address operational issues by automatically forwarding observability alerts to SolarWinds Service Desk, streamlining incident management.

Other solutions in the SolarWinds ITSM portfolio include SolarWinds Web Help Desk®, SolarWinds Dameware® Remote Everywhere, SolarWinds Dameware Remote Support, and SolarWinds Dameware Mini Remote Control.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

1 SolarWinds Service Desk Customer Report – Survey | SolarWinds SolarWinds Service Desk Customer Report, SolarWinds. (Published 8/29/2023; Accessed 2/04/2024)

The report surveyed 163 customers, representing companies from 100 to 10,000 employees

