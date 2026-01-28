Solaris Energy Infrastructure Schedules Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its full year and fourth quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its full year and fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on February 24, 2026.

Participants can join the full year and fourth quarter 2025 conference call from within the United States by dialing (844) 413-3978, or from outside of the United States by dialing (412) 317-6594, and referencing Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, solaris-energy.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (855) 669-9658 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 1195904. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) provides mobile and scalable equipment-based solutions for use in distributed power generation as well as the management of raw materials used in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Solaris serves multiple U.S. end markets, including energy, data centers, and other commercial and industrial sectors. For more details, visit solaris-energy.com.

Yvonne Fletcher

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

(281) 501-3070

IR@solaris-energy.com