SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market

Lam Brings More Than 15 Years of Global Innovation Experience to SoftServe’s Talent Roster

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SoftServeInc—SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team.





“I’m excited to collaborate with our partners to build and launch stellar-designed experiences and new value propositions that serve unmet customer needs,” said Lam. “My goal is to help bolster SoftServe’s presence in the Asian-Pacific market by crafting bold, efficient solutions for our clients.”

Before joining SoftServe, Lam served as Design Director and Digital Expert at McKinsey & Company in Singapore. She pioneered new practice capabilities for multiple digital, design, and corporate venture engagements serving markets across Asia-Pacific. Lam was also an early regional hire at IDEO, a global innovation consultancy. She facilitated the development of human-centered design as a core tenet across government services and healthcare systems. She also led new product development and strategic transformation.

“We are thrilled to partner Yishan’s extensive regional market expertise with our global talent pool,” said John King, Division President, APAC at SoftServe. “Asia-Pacific is a key focus market for our company, and we know her addition is a perfect match for our innovative goals in the region. As head of Product & Design, Yishan will build success for our customers through dynamic experiences with a client-centric approach.”

Lam has worked in Silicon Valley, Tokyo, and Southeast Asian cities within the financial services, consumer retail, energy, travel, transportation logistics, and healthcare sectors. She has developed strong, cross-functional teams and created organization-wide capability-building programs to drive actionable outcomes. Lam will spearhead global design initiatives and strategies for SoftServe.

Lam holds a Bachelor of Arts from Brandeis University, where she graduated with the highest honors. She currently resides in Singapore.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end solutions and expertise deliver innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s marketplace—no matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Andrew Kavka



Analyst and Public Relations Lead



akavk@softserveinc.com