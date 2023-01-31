SoftServe Recognized for Driving Healthcare Digital Transformation and Innovation by Everest Group

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftServe has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report classifies only 27 top global healthcare ITS providers’ market size, growth and digital service themes built for healthcare enterprises. Each service provider is positioned on the PEAK Matrix and identified as a Leader, Major Contender, or Aspirant according to these factors. This is the first time SoftServe was named in the healthcare provider digital services sector.

The recognition showcases SoftServe’s expertise in healthcare digital transformation. The company creates patient-centric digital experiences utilizing big data, AI/ML and cloud to streamline operations and reduce cost. SoftServe improves patient engagement with its customizable foundation for intelligent self-service with Human 360°—its one-of-a-kind healthcare digital experience platform.

With more than 1,500 certified healthcare technologists, the company has led more than 20,000 digital healthcare projects across the globe and maintains a 90% client retention rate.

“This recognition solidifies SoftServe’s innovations across the healthcare ecosystem. Digital tech solutions are changing the healthcare ecosystem fast and we’ve been successful in getting our clients up to speed. It’s important for providers to pivot to a value-based care model to meet modern demands, and invest in the right partner for that implementation,” said John Edwards, VP of Healthcare Consulting and Domain Solutions. “Instead of trying to update legacy technology, healthcare providers should shift focus to the consumer for better patient value and care, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.”

SoftServe received distinguishing marks in four of Everest Group’s assessment areas: market adoption, value delivered, vision and strategy, and innovations and investments. SoftServe has developed healthcare-specific proprietary offerings that span the entire provider space and has built a wide range of competencies through associations and technology partners with major cloud players, enterprise platform vendors, and data and analytics firms.

“After the pandemic, digital adoption has become the focal of the growth strategy for healthcare enterprises, bringing into the picture new demand themes such as virtual care and hyper-personalization,” said Chunky Satija, Vice President at Everest Group. “SoftServe has developed healthcare-specific proprietary offerings focusing on the provider space. Its investments in Human 360°, its healthcare digital experience platform, a strong partnership ecosystem with major cloud players, enterprise platform vendors, and data & analytics firms, has led to its positioning as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.”

Everest Group is a global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products and solutions within various market segments.

