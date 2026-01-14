SoFi to Match $1,000 Federal Contribution to Investment Accounts for Employees’ Children

Supporting early investing as a foundation for long-term financial independence and wealth building

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the one-stop shop for digital financial services, today announced a new employee benefit designed to help families begin investing in their children’s long-term financial futures. Under this new benefit, SoFi will match the federal government’s new $1,000 seed contribution by providing an additional $1,000 investment for eligible children of SoFi employees who qualify for the newly established tax-advantaged children’s investment accounts.

The federal program, known as “Trump Accounts,” provides a $1,000 pilot contribution from the U.S. Treasury into a tax-advantaged account for eligible children born between 2025 and 2028.

“When it comes to helping people get their money right, few things matter more than investing early, and nothing is earlier than day one,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “Opening the door for more Americans to invest early will unlock decades of compound growth and transform financial outcomes over a lifetime. It is one of the most powerful steps we can take as a country, and SoFi was built to deliver secure, low-cost accounts at scale. We have the infrastructure needed to reach every child in America and we’re ready to offer this at no cost to the taxpayer. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen the financial lives of millions of Americans.”

The announcement builds on SoFi’s mission to help people get their money right and achieve financial independence at every stage of life. From first jobs and new homes to raising families and planning for the future, SoFi’s one-stop shop is designed to support smarter financial decisions for life's major moments and all the days in between. By supporting early investing for employees’ children, SoFi wants to make long-term financial planning more accessible from day one.

The new benefit will be offered as part of SoFi’s existing employee benefits program, which includes competitive compensation, equity participation, comprehensive family benefits, and access to SoFi’s suite of financial tools and education resources.

