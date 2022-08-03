SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for Second Quarter 2022



GAAP Net Revenue of $363 Million Up 57%; $356 Million Record Adjusted Net Revenue Up 50% Year-over-Year



Adjusted EBITDA of $20 Million Up 81% Year-over-Year



New Member Adds of Over 450,000; Quarter-End Total Members Up 69% Year-over-Year to Over 4.3 Million



New Product Adds of Over 702,000; Quarter-End Total Products Up 79% Year-over-Year to Nearly 6.6 Million



Management Raises Full-Year 2022 Guidance

“We delivered another quarter of great results with robust growth in members, products, and cross-buy. We generated record adjusted net revenue, which was up 50% year-over-year, and our eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, which doubled sequentially. While the political, fiscal, and economic landscapes continue to shift around us, we have maintained strong and consistent momentum in our business. We built our products and services to provide durable growth and profitability, and that is what we are delivering,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. “The depth and breadth of our portfolio allows us to allocate resources toward the best growth opportunities across our diverse offerings, which has enabled us to exceed our performance targets despite continued headwinds in certain businesses. Strength across all three of our business segments — Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services — drove our record second quarter adjusted net revenue of $356 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $20 million.”

Consolidated Results Summary

​ Three Months Ended June 30, % Change ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated – GAAP Total net revenue $ 362,527 $ 231,274 57 % Net loss (95,835 ) (165,314 ) n/m Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.48 ) n/m Consolidated – Non-GAAP Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 356,091 $ 237,215 50 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 20,304 11,240 81 %

(1) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and Table 2 to the “Financial Tables” herein.

Noto continued: “Our strong momentum in member, product and cross-buy growth reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added over 450,000 new members, our second-highest member growth quarter, and ended with over 4.3 million total members, up 69% year-over-year. We also added over 702,000 new products, our second-highest product growth quarter, and ended with nearly 6.6 million total products, a 79% annual increase.”

Noto concluded: “Our bank charter is enabling new flexibility that has proven even more valuable in light of the current macro environment, and the economic benefits are already starting to materialize and positively impact our operating and financial results. Deposits grew 135% during the quarter to $2.7 billion at quarter-end and have accelerated since we raised the maximum APY to 1.80% in July from 1.50% in June. As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin (NIM) and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty. In its first full quarter of operations, SoFi Bank, N.A. generated approximately $25 million of positive GAAP net income at a 13% after-tax margin.

Consolidated Results

Second quarter total GAAP net revenue of increased 57% to $362.5 million from the prior-year period’s $231.3 million. Second quarter adjusted net revenue of $356.1 million was up 50% from the same prior-year period’s $237.2 million. Strength in all three of SoFi’s business segments — Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services — drove the robust year-over-year growth.

SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $95.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a significant improvement from the prior-year period’s net loss of $165.3 million. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million was positive for the eighth consecutive quarter, and increased 134% sequentially.

Member and Product Growth

SoFi achieved its second-highest member growth and second-highest product growth ever in the second quarter of 2022. New member additions of over 450,000 brought total members to 4.3 million by quarter-end, up nearly 1.8 million, or 69%, from the end of 2021’s second quarter.

New product additions of over 702,000 in the second quarter were SoFi’s second highest quarterly result. Total products of nearly 6.6 million at quarter-end were up 79% from 3.7 million at the same prior year quarter-end.

In the Financial Services segment, total products increased by 100% year-over-year, to 5.4 million from 2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. SoFi Money (inclusive of SoFi Money cash management accounts and SoFi Checking and Savings accounts) grew 92% year-over-year to 1.8 million products, followed by SoFi Invest, which also nearly doubled during the period to approximately 2.0 million products, and SoFi Relay, which grew 115% year-over year to 1.3 million products.

Lending products rose 22% year over year, up from the first quarter’s 20% year-over-year growth, which represented the fifth straight quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth, driven primarily by continued record demand for personal loans.

Technology Platform enabled accounts increased by 48% year over year to 116.6 million, due to both diverse new client additions and growth among existing clients.

Lending Segment Results

Lending segment GAAP and adjusted net revenues were $257.1 million and $250.7 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022, up 55% and 46%, respectively. Higher loan balances drove strong growth in net interest income, and record personal loan originations and hedge gains drove growth in noninterest income.

Lending segment second quarter contribution profit of $142.0 million increased 59% from $89.2 million in the same prior-year period. Contribution margin using Lending adjusted net revenue increased to 57% from 52% in the same prior-year period. These advances reflect SoFi’s ability to capitalize on continued strong demand for its Lending products, while improving upon the member experience and realizing new efficiencies, at the same high credit underwriting standards.

​Lending – Segment Results of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue – Lending $ 257,117 $ 166,291 55 % Servicing rights – change in valuation inputs or assumptions (9,098 ) 224 n/m Residual interests classified as debt – change in valuation inputs or assumptions 2,662 5,717 (53 ) % Directly attributable expenses (108,690 ) (83,044 ) 31 % Contribution Profit $ 141,991 $ 89,188 59 % Adjusted net revenue – Lending(1) $ 250,681 $ 172,232 46 %

(1) Adjusted net revenue – Lending represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and Table 2 to the “Financial Tables” herein.

Second quarter Lending segment total origination volume increased 9% year-over-year, driven by continued strong demand for personal loans.

Record personal loan originations of nearly $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 were up nearly $1.2 billion, or 91%, year-over-year, more than doubling pre-pandemic 2019 quarterly averages. This outperformance resulted from years of investment in technology to automate and accelerate the application-to-approval process for qualified borrowers and constant testing of risk controls and underwriting models to maintain the highest credit quality. Second quarter student loan volume of nearly $399 million was down to 25% of the average pre-pandemic volume as the moratorium on student loan payments continues to weigh on the business.

​Lending – Originations and Average Balances Three Months Ended June 30, % Change 2022 2021 Origination volume ($ in thousands, during period) Home loans $ 332,047 $ 792,228 (58 ) % Personal loans 2,471,849 1,294,384 91 % Student loans 398,722 859,497 (54 ) % Total $ 3,202,618 $ 2,946,109 9 % Average loan balance ($, as of period end)(1) Home loans $ 287,205 $ 286,200 — % Personal loans 24,421 21,691 13 % Student loans 48,474 51,320 (6 ) %

(1) Within each loan product category, average loan balance is defined as the total unpaid principal balance of the loans divided by the number of loans that have a balance greater than zero dollars as of the reporting date. Average loan balance includes loans on the balance sheet and transferred loans with which SoFi has a continuing involvement through its servicing agreements.

Three Months Ended June 30, ​Lending – Products 2022 2021 % Change Home loans 25,128 18,102 39 % Personal loans 714,735 544,068 31 % Student loans 462,164 419,270 10 % Total lending products 1,202,027 981,440 22 %

Technology Platform Segment Results

Technology Platform segment net revenue of $84 million for the second quarter of 2022 increased 85% year-over-year, and includes record Galileo revenues, which were up 39% year-over-year, and the first full quarter of contribution from Technisys. Contribution profit of nearly $22 million increased 68% year over year, for a margin of 26% for the segment. On an organic basis, Galileo’s contribution margin was 33% versus 29% for the same prior-year period. As previously stated, Management intends to continue investing heavily in the Technology Platform segment to capture its significant and accelerating secular growth opportunities across client verticals, products and geographies. We anticipate operating this business in the 20–30% contribution margin range for the foreseeable future as a result of these investments.

Technology Platform – Segment Results of Operations ​ Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue $ 83,899 $ 45,297 85 % Directly attributable expenses (62,058 ) (32,284 ) 92 % Contribution Profit $ 21,841 $ 13,013 68 %

Technology Platform total enabled client accounts increased 48% year over year, to 116.6 million from 78.9 million, through new client acquisition and growth at existing clients.

Three Months Ended June 30, ​Technology Platform 2022 2021 % Change Total accounts 116,570,038 78,902,156 48 %

Financial Services Segment Results

Financial Services segment net revenue increased 78% in the second quarter of 2022 to $30.4 million from the prior year period’s total of $17.0 million, demonstrating SoFi’s rapid progress in monetizing this segment. We were able to achieve this growth despite having a tough comparison quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, Financial Services net revenue included $.4 million of episodic revenues from advisory and IPO underwriting services. Excluding that $4.4 million from the prior-year quarter, our year-over-year growth would have been 140%.

The Financial Services segment contribution loss of $53.7 million was $29.0 million higher than the prior-year quarter’s $24.7 million loss, largely due to the credit card business and the building of current expected credit loss (CECL) reserves. The absolute amount of reserves is expected to increase as the business continues to grow and scale. Management is pleased with the pace of customer acquisition and expected payback periods based on existing vintages and new member profiles across the spectrum of financial services products, though the aggregate contribution profit remains negative due to acquisition costs from the volume of new members acquired as the business scales.

Financial Services – Segment Results of Operations ​ Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue $ 30,363 $ 17,039 78 % Directly attributable expenses (84,063 ) (41,784 ) 101 % Contribution loss $ (53,700 ) $ (24,745 ) 117 %

By continuously innovating for members with new and relevant offerings, features and rewards, SoFi grew total Financial Services products by approximately 2.7 million, or 100%, year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022, bringing the total to approximately 5.4 million. SoFi Money added nearly 883,000 products year over year, SoFi Invest products increased by nearly 923,000 and Relay products increased by over 718,000.

Most notably, upon securing a bank charter in the first quarter of 2022, SoFi launched a new Checking and Savings offering, which today has an APY of up to 1.80%, no minimum balance requirement, a host of free features and a unique rewards program.

June 30, ​Financial Services – Products 2022 2021 % Change SoFi Money(1) 1,837,138 954,519 92 % Invest 1,961,425 1,038,570 89 % Credit Card 139,781 42,744 227 % Referred loans 28,037 — n/m Relay 1,344,538 626,195 115 % At Work 51,228 23,653 117 % Total financial services products 5,362,147 2,685,681 100 %

(1) This product category includes SoFi Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank, which began operating in the first quarter of 2022, and SoFi Money cash management accounts.

Guidance and Outlook

Second quarter 2022 adjusted net revenue of $356 million exceeded quarterly guidance of $330 million to $340 million by 8% at the low end and 5% at the high end. Adjusted EBITDA of $20 million for the quarter exceeded quarterly guidance of $5 million to $15 million by 35% at the high end.

Management expects a continuation of strong growth in the second half of the year, with expected adjusted net revenue of $830 million to $835 million, up 49% to 50% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million. Management projects that a more significant portion of the second half revenue and EBITDA results will be generated during the fourth quarter.

Management now expects full-year 2022 adjusted net revenue of $1.508-1.513 billion (up from $1.505-1.510 billion previously) and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $104-109 million (up from $100-105 million previously). Management will further address second half and full-year 2022 guidance on the quarterly earnings conference call.

Earnings Webcast

SoFi’s executive management team will host a live audio webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss the quarter’s financial results and business highlights. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at https://investors.sofi.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the SoFi Investor Relations website for 30 days. Investor information, including supplemental financial information, is available on SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sofi.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements above are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations for third and fourth quarter and full year adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our expectations regarding our ability to continue to grow our business, our ability to navigate the macroeconomic environment and the financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “opportunity”, “future”, “strategy”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “project”, “should”, “suggests”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any government responses thereto) and macroeconomic factors such as inflation and rising interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve profitability and continued growth across our three businesses in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment, including any further extension of the student loan payment moratorium or loan forgiveness, and our expectations regarding the return to pre-pandemic student loan demand levels; (iv) our ability to realize the benefits of being a bank holding company and operating SoFi Bank; (v) our ability to respond and adapt to changing market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; (vi) our ability to continue to drive brand awareness and realize the benefits or our integrated multi-media marketing and advertising campaigns; (vii) our ability to vertically integrate our businesses and accelerate the pace of innovation of our financial products; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth; (x) the success of our continued investments in our Financial Services segment and in our business generally; (xi) the success of our marketing efforts and our ability to expand our member base; (xii) our ability to maintain our leadership position in certain categories of our business and to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets we may enter; (xiii) our ability to develop new products, features and functionality that are competitive and meet market needs; (xiv) our ability to realize the benefits of our strategy, including what we refer to as our FSPL; (xv) our ability to make accurate credit and pricing decisions or effectively forecast our loss rates; (xvi) our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; (xvii) our expectations with respect to our anticipated investment levels in our Technology Platform segment and our expected margins in that segment, including our ability to realize the benefits of the Technisys acquisition; and (xviii) the outcome of any legal or governmental proceedings that may be instituted against us. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our last quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and those that are included in any of our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, under the Exchange Act.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date hereof and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about our adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as supplements to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). We use adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, formulate business plans, help better assess our overall liquidity position, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as total net revenue and net income (loss). Other companies may not use these non-GAAP measures or may use similar measures that are defined in a different manner. Therefore, SoFi’s non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in Table 2 to the “Financial Tables” herein.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

About SoFi

SoFi’s mission is to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over four million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information.

