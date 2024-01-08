SoFi Takes Home Three Awards in NerdWallet’s 2024 Best-Of Awards

SoFi Wins 2 Banking and 1 Lending Awards, Highlighting Continued Commitment to Offering a Suite of Best-In-Class Products to Make SoFi Consumers’ One Stop Financial Shop

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, received three 2024 Best-Of Awards from NerdWallet, Inc., a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). SoFi was recognized by NerdWallet and selected as the Best Checking Account Overall and Best Checking Account for Overdraft Fee Avoidance for SoFi Checking & Savings, as well as Best Personal Loan Overall for SoFi Loans.





A team of trusted Nerds—composed of seasoned journalists and subject-matter experts—used a comprehensive scoring formula to objectively evaluate over 1,000 financial products. Top picks across Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Banking, Investing, Mortgages, Insurance, and Travel Rewards are featured in this year’s awards¹.

“Through our rigorous and objective evaluation process, we have selected SoFi as one of the best in banking and lending products,” said Kevin Yuann, Chief Business Officer at NerdWallet. “Consumers can trust that they’re getting one of the top products on the market to help meet their financial needs.”

For a full list of NerdWallet’s 2024 Best-Of Awards winners, click here.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 7 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®)² professionals, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights³ – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK and Canada.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

DISCLOSURES

1. ​​Awards or rankings are not indicative of future success or results. Neither SoFi Bank, N.A. nor its employees paid a fee in exchange for ratings. Awards and ratings are independently determined and awarded by their respective publications.

2. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

3.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

SoFi Checking and Savings accounts are offered by SoFi Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

The SoFi Credit Card is issued by SoFi Bank, N.A. pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated.

Loans originated by SoFi Bank, N.A., NMLS #696891 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Equal Housing Lender.

Brokerage products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Information as of January 2024 and is subject to change.

SOFI-F

