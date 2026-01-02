SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2025 & Full Year 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the one-stop shop for digital financial services, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Full session details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS – TO DIAL IN BY PHONE

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will then receive your personal dial-in access details via email): https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3kvehevXKA5MW0BVwiPR4BL3Ogpii

WEBCAST DETAILS – AUDIO-ONLY

Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/235375337

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of SoFi’s website at https://investors.sofi.com/overview/default.aspx.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 12.6 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi’s technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across nearly 160 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

