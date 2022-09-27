SoFi Launches ‘On The Money’ To Provide Financial Education Resources for Members

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, announced today ‘On The Money’ a digital content hub helping members get their personal finances right with a one-stop-shop for news, trends, and tips.

‘On The Money’ will be a daily destination for members and non-members alike to stay in the know about the latest economic and market events affecting their personal finances as well as unbiased, actionable information. Each month there will be hundreds of new news articles and evergreen content published to the hub.

“As part of our mission to help our members reach financial independence, we must continue to provide them with tools and meaningful resources to help them get their money right,” said Jennifer Nuckles, SoFi’s EVP and Group Business Unit Leader, Relay, Lantern, Content, At Work, Partnerships, & Protect. “Managing personal finances has only become more complex, but the launch of ‘On The Money’ will bring SoFi members broad access to timely, contextual, and actionable information that will educate and empower them to make informed financial decisions as we continue to deliver on our mission.”

