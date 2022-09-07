<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SOCCER.COM Launches Promotional Marketing and Business Gifting Program for Organizations

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With just a few months to go before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, fans around the world are preparing for the globe’s biggest sporting event. And with the event starting in late November this year, it gives brands and companies in the U.S. a unique opportunity to engage with the tournament in new ways.

SOCCER.COM has launched a promotional marketing and custom gift program for brands, companies, organizations and event planners. The program includes a broad selection of soccer-related gifts, from team jerseys from all participating countries to official tournament soccer balls, specially packaged and priced for gifting initiatives. Most items can be personalized or customized with brand logos. With the tournament falling during the holiday season this year, it presents a great opportunity for brands to engage with their key audiences around a major cultural event that will have everyone talking.

This is particularly important for those looking to reach young consumers or employees: while nearly half of adults in the U.S. plan to watch the World Cup, according to recent data, more than half of adults under 34 said they are “very interested” in soccer.

“This fall, with all three North American countries qualified for the World Cup, excitement and engagement here is expected to be high, and our gift initiative is a great way for brands and companies around the country to harness the opportunity,” said Jimmy McIntyre, Vice President of Marketing at SOCCER.COM.

It’s exceedingly rare to find such a huge portion of the population invested in a common interest, so the World Cup represents a unique opportunity to tap into the communal experience with gifts and signs of support. Tournament organizers estimate that nearly 5 billion people worldwide will watch the World Cup this fall with the shift away from the traditional summer calendar, opening up the possibility that this will be the biggest multimedia sporting event in history.

For more information about how your brand, company or event can order World Cup gifts from SOCCER.COM in time for this year’s tournament, please visit https://www.soccer.com/shop/team/corporate-sales.

About SOCCER.COM

SOCCER.COM (part of Sports Endeavors, LLC) is the world’s largest soccer-specialty retailer and, since 1984, has been delivering quality gear, expert advice and stories of inspiration to soccer players, fans, coaches and parents across America. As part of its mission to help more people pursue a lifelong passion for soccer, the company is committed to growing the game at a grassroots level and outfits thousands of youth soccer clubs nationwide.

