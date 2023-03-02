Snowflake and AWS Significantly Deepen Commitment to Driving Customer-focused Innovation

Snowflake and AWS expand their successful partnership by boosting sales collaboration , industry solution alignment, and joint go-to-market strategies

Over 6,000 joint customers 1 including Goldman Sachs and other Fortune 500 enterprises, are using Snowflake and AWS to rapidly innovate

Approximately 84% of Snowflake’s customers run their deployments on AWS1

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership, with Snowflake growing its AWS spend and both companies jointly contributing millions of dollars to support go-to-market efforts. The expansion of the collaboration will take a deep, multi-faceted approach to fuel growth and drive customer-focused innovation across sales and marketing, industry solutions, product integrations, and more.

“Over the past three years, Snowflake and AWS have quickly created what we believe may be one of the most successful technology co-sell partnerships in cloud computing,” Snowflake Chairman and CEO, Frank Slootman said. “We are continuing to strengthen our partnership with deep collaborations in industry vertical solutions and product integrations in machine learning capabilities, with a single-minded focus on what’s best for our customers.”

“Data is at the center of every application, process, and business decision, and is the cornerstone of digital transformation. Working alongside Snowflake, we are unlocking new value for thousands of customers around the world and helping them maximize their data investments,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services, Inc. “The strong relationship between AWS and Snowflake is empowering the world’s leading businesses to grow and prosper.”

Snowflake and AWS will expand their strategic initiatives to explore new frontiers and drive customer-focused innovation in numerous ways, such as:

Developing Industry Solutions: Snowflake and the AWS industry teams have been collaborating to build joint industry-specific solutions to serve the needs of their biggest customers. AWS closely collaborated on each industry Data Cloud that Snowflake has launched to-date, including Financial Services, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, and Telecom Data Clouds. The companies plan to continue to expand these tailored solution offerings to new industries to allow more organizations to accelerate innovation.

Snowflake and the AWS industry teams have been collaborating to build joint industry-specific solutions to serve the needs of their biggest customers. AWS closely collaborated on each industry Data Cloud that Snowflake has launched to-date, including Financial Services, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, and Telecom Data Clouds. The companies plan to continue to expand these tailored solution offerings to new industries to allow more organizations to accelerate innovation. Deepening Product Integrations: Snowflake and AWS continue to invest in deep product integrations across machine learning/artificial intelligence, data governance, streaming data, as well as other areas, to create the best experience for joint customers. Snowflake is also taking advantage of AWS’s custom silicon investments with workloads running on Graviton instances delivering performance enhancements of approximately 10% 2 , with no changes needed from customers.

Snowflake and AWS continue to invest in deep product integrations across machine learning/artificial intelligence, data governance, streaming data, as well as other areas, to create the best experience for joint customers. Snowflake is also taking advantage of AWS’s custom silicon investments with workloads running on Graviton instances delivering performance enhancements of approximately 10% , with no changes needed from customers. Increasing Sales Collaboration: Snowflake and AWS have heavily invested in creating increased sales collaborations and driving strong field sales alignment with each other. This includes new investments that are winning strategic opportunities and migrating large-scale on-premises applications to the AWS cloud. Both companies are adding resources to further drive joint sales in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Japan.

Snowflake and AWS have heavily invested in creating increased sales collaborations and driving strong field sales alignment with each other. This includes new investments that are winning strategic opportunities and migrating large-scale on-premises applications to the AWS cloud. Both companies are adding resources to further drive joint sales in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Japan. Expanding Marketing Strategies: AWS continues to work alongside the Snowflake team to drive awareness and demand for joint industry solutions and product integrations. Additionally, Snowflake and AWS continue to invest in having a marquee presence at each other’s global events, as well as industry events, so that mutual customers and prospects have the opportunity to learn about joint industry solutions and product integrations.

Delivering the best possible customer experience is key to both Snowflake’s and AWS’s strategy and growth together and has led to the companies expanding their co-selling goals by 5x since calendar year 2020. Through joining forces to serve customer data needs, Snowflake and AWS are now helping over 6,000 joint customers, including Fortune 500 organizations like Goldman Sachs.1

“Our data strategy is directly tied to our open source Legend platform and the Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data,” said Neema Raphael, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data Engineering at Goldman Sachs. “By leveraging the offerings of AWS for our cloud infrastructure and Snowflake for our integrated data platform and built-in governance, we have built a reliable and secure technology stack that supports Legend which, in turn, helps our clients, business partners, and engineers generate transformational business insights, quickly and easily.”

Learn more

Learn more about the Snowflake and AWS offering.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This release relates to a strategic partnership between Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake,” “our,” or “us”) and Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). This release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership, and the anticipated impacts of the strategic partnership on our business, products (including those that are under development), financial results, and other aspects of our and AWS’s operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially and adversely different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, (i) our and AWS’s ability to execute on the strategic partnership and realize the expected benefits of the strategic partnership, (ii) our and AWS’s current and prospective customers’ willingness or ability to adopt the solutions that result from the strategic partnership, (iii) our ability to compete effectively, including as a result of actions that our competitors may take in response to the strategic partnership, and (iv) general market and business conditions, downturns, or uncertainty. Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K that will be filed for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or our management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events.

© 2023 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 573 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

1 As of January 31, 2023



2 As of July 31, 2022.

Contacts

Maddie McGrath



Partner PR Lead, Snowflake



PartnerPR@snowflake.com