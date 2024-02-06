SnippetSentry™ Launches SaaS Solution for Mobile Messaging App Compliance

Enterprise-ready features ensure seamless integration and effortless compliance

This SaaS-based solution empowers organizations in the financial services sector to achieve regulatory compliance as they increasingly adopt modern and emerging communication tools to grow their businesses.

“The increasing use of mobile technology in the workplace creates a significant challenge for organizations, especially those operating as highly regulated entities that grapple with how to monitor mobile messaging app communications,” said Eddie Green, CEO of SnippetSentry. “Our mission is to ensure that mobile communication compliance is never a bottleneck to business growth and increased ROI.”

Designed for seamless deployment, with minimum I.T. involvement and no changes to user behavior, SnippetSentry’s new easy-to-use solution cost-effectively eliminates the challenges associated with complex integrations and extended deployment schedules.

Compatible with both Apple iPhone and Android devices, without any need for customization, SnippetSentry securely captures and safeguards mobile messaging app communications transmitted over unauthorized mobile communication channels such as iMessage, Android SMS, and WhatsApp. A reliable and unalterable record of every message ever sent is constructed and is permanently stored on the customer’s premises, providing increased privacy and control.

“SnippetSentry significantly reduced our off-channel communications risk,” said Bruce Roberts CEO, Carolina Financial Group. “Our sales team, when servicing our customers’ accounts, is now able to be responsive through text messaging.”

Key Benefits

Ease-of-use: Streamlined processes, intuitive guidance, and quick access to enterprise-ready tools reduce the time and effort traditionally associated with compliance management. Onboarding is done in 3 easy steps in less than 3 minutes.

Streamlined processes, intuitive guidance, and quick access to enterprise-ready tools reduce the time and effort traditionally associated with compliance management. Onboarding is done in 3 easy steps in less than 3 minutes. Reliability and Availability : Built for fault-tolerance and 24×7 service delivery, the solution minimizes downtime and maintains functionality even in the face of unexpected issues.

Built for fault-tolerance and 24×7 service delivery, the solution minimizes and maintains functionality even in the face of unexpected issues. Scalability: Fully scalable to accommodate business growth seamlessly, supporting transitions from one user to tens of thousands of seats.

This is the first in a series of mobile communication services designed to help heavily regulated companies maintain control and oversight over their mobile communications.

For more information click here.

About SnippetSentry



Headquartered in San Ramon, California, SnippetSentry is dedicated to providing comprehensive and secure compliance solutions for mobile messaging app communications. A trusted business partner to organizations in heavily regulated industries, the company helps them achieve effective compliance management and faster growth. Through its dynamic platform and proactive approach, SnippetSentry captures iMessage, Android SMS, and WhatsApp messages, building a comprehensive enterprise record of every message ever sent.

