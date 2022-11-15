Snappy Kraken’s Convos Texting Tool Expands to Incorporate Broker-Dealers

Martech innovator enhances solution, enabling both registered investment advisors and broker-dealers to utilize critical communication tool

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Compliance—Snappy Kraken, the martech innovator serving financial services professionals, today announced that its powerful Convos texting platform is now available for both broker-dealers (BDs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs). This came about as a result of updates made to Convos’ compliance solutions, including vetted journaling and archiving capabilities. Convos launched a year ago after identifying a need for relationship-driving tools over text message and it quickly became clear that compliance tools are a must-have. Its availability for BDs comes at a time when firms are on high alert regarding the regulatory repercussions of improper communication with clients.

This recent BD upgrade includes the ability to archive all messages internally via the platform and then, within 24 hours following a firm’s request, deliver a record of the message history. Just like the Snappy Kraken platform, Convos provides automated conversation journaling that can be set up for any email archiving inbox depending on the company’s compliance specifications. Convos’ journaling capabilities work with Smarsh, Global Relay, Zix, RIA Compliance, and Presults, among others. Convos also enables advisors to smoothly automate and track the text opt-in process that is mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

These compliance solutions are also supported by a built-in partnership with fully compliant SMS platform MyRepChat. Advisors from BDs who have already approved MyRepChat can continue to use their existing MyRepChat accounts and phone numbers to drive relationships with Convos.

“Messaging is the channel of the decade for advisors. Given the SEC’s recent crackdown on advisor communications and how powerful texting is to conduct business, there is no better time than now to begin using a compliant text message marketing tool like Convos,” said Greg Drozdow, Director of Business Development – Convos by Snappy Kraken. “It’s understandable that advisors are trying to communicate with clients and prospects using the methods they prefer. Having the appropriate compliance is a must, and this is something we have been focused on from day one.”

Convos creates an opportunity for advisors to exchange compliant conversations with their prospects and clients throughout the client journey – from initially fielding questions, to confirming an appointment and facilitating the follow-up. In addition to these client journey milestones, Convos provides an ever-growing library of FINRA-reviewed “Leads Never Cold” campaigns to drive deep personal engagement and retention. These campaigns help advisors become a source of knowledge, wisdom, and accountability for their audience.

To get started, advisors can activate their existing office phone number or create a new phone number to exchange messages, send campaigns, and use automations. Advisors can also provide seamless access to their texting lines using a customizable widget that can be setup in minutes on their website.

Additional tools within the latest version of Convos include keyword automations, intuitive campaign analytics, received message alerts via SMS and email, and adding teammates to collaborate on client support.

“We have been so pleased thus far with the industry’s interest in our Convos texting platform,” said Robert Sofia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snappy Kraken. “We look forward to delivering additional innovations that enable advisors to communicate effectively with clients while remaining compliant with relevant regulations.”

For more information about Convos, go to getconvos.com.

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision making drives each marketing campaign; Snappy Kraken publicly releases an annual marketing research report highlighting the trends that they will use to better serve their members. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, it ranked number 12 on the 2022 Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For list. At the Wealth Management Awards in 2021, Snappy Kraken won the Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework.” In 2022, the martech firm took home WealthManagement’s Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year award.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.snappykraken.com.

