SnapLogic Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapLogic announced today that it has been named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2022 “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools*.”

According to Gartner, “Visionaries demonstrate a strong understanding of emerging technology and business trends or focus on a specific market need that is far outside of common practices, while also possessing capabilities that are expected to grow in demand.”

SnapLogic has invested heavily in data integration capabilities to support the growing needs of enterprises to quickly access, share, and flow data in and out of their cloud data platforms (like Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, and others), as well as deliver data services faster across the enterprise.

As the only iPaaS (Integrated Platform as a Service) vendor to be named a Visionary in both the 2022 “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools” and the 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service” SnapLogic has demonstrated its on-going commitment to increasing the breadth and depth of its integration platform. Enterprises benefit from an intuitive platform that allows business and IT users to quickly learn, implement, and drive value from their applications, data, and services.

“We believe that our ability to provide customers with an intuitive, high-powered platform for data integration, application integration, and API development and management sets us apart from other solutions,” said Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic. “Combining our versatile and efficient platform with AI-directed guidance and automation tools dramatically simplifies delivering business outcomes and helps organizations to empower more of their employees, in collaboration with scarce technical resources, with what they need to ramp up quickly, accelerate decision-making, speed up data services delivery, and drive success.”

SnapLogic continues to invest in enhancements to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered integration platform that improve ease-of-use and enable customers to quickly realize a return on investment, including:

Iris AI – Helps users easily automate highly repetitive tasks by applying machine learning trained on common integration patterns and best practices to improve the speed and quality of integrations across data, applications, and business processes. The result is improved speed, higher first-time deployment quality, and better outcomes for integrations, dramatically changing the economics of cloud, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives.

trained on common integration patterns and best practices to improve the speed and quality of integrations across data, applications, and business processes. The result is improved speed, higher first-time deployment quality, and better outcomes for integrations, dramatically changing the economics of cloud, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. Fast Data Loader – Customers can quickly and easily load data from popular SaaS applications and cloud-hosted databases into a cloud data warehouse, giving end-users fast, reliable access to the data they need to improve decision making and drive business initiatives. Fast Data Loader works with cloud data warehouses including Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.

applications and cloud-hosted databases into a cloud data warehouse, giving end-users fast, reliable access to the data they need to improve decision making and drive business initiatives. Fast Data Loader works with cloud data warehouses including Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. Advanced API Management – Enables API developer teams to remove themselves from ongoing, day-to-day API user management, which can be tedious and time-consuming, while allowing them the important visibility needed to maintain oversight, governance, and security.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation – This partnership makes it even faster and easier for customers to move data from hundreds of applications and data sources into Google BigQuery, accelerating data analysis and decision making.

