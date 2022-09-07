Snapdocs Integrates with Byte to Deliver Efficient Closings at Scale

Byte lenders can now automate digital mortgage closings with Snapdocs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform, today announced a strategic integration with Byte Software. This integration will enable lenders to use Snapdocs within Byte’s loan origination system (LOS) to help streamline and automate the closing process in order to reduce costs and improve the borrower experience.

“We believe lenders should be able to work out of their preferred platforms while automating closing tasks and delivering a seamless borrower experience,” said Todd Maki, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships at Snapdocs. “We’re excited to enable Byte lenders to use Snapdocs within Byte’s LOS to digitize their closing process.”

The integration between Snapdocs and Byte comes at a crucial time. To stay competitive in today’s tumultuous market, lenders must improve operating margins without sacrificing borrower experience. Implementing digital closings offers a way to accelerate the closing process, reduce loan costs and save valuable time for lenders and borrowers. This move to digital processes is quickest and most scalable when lenders can consolidate new technologies into their existing technology stack.

“We’re thrilled to give our clients access to more automation, process efficiencies, and the opportunity to enhance the customer experience for their e-closings while staying within the Byte interface,” said Mark Todd, National Sales Manager at Byte Software. “Our clients love how much control they have in Byte to configure the system to their specific needs, and the Snapdocs team did a great job enhancing that capability for e-closings in Byte.”

Snapdocs’ open platform and partnerships with all major real estate technology providers enable lenders to leverage AI to automate time-intensive, error-prone tasks, connect with the largest settlement network, and get to full digital closing adoption with Snapdocs.

To learn more or to schedule a discovery call with Snapdocs, please visit here.

About Snapdocs



Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform. Powering millions of closings each year, Snapdocs combines an open platform, patented AI technology, the largest settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success. Our proven approach enables market-leading lenders and title companies to automate the closing process and turn it into a competitive advantage. Using Snapdocs, lenders and title companies close more loans at lower costs while delivering the modern, referral-worthy digital experience borrowers expect. For more information, please visit www.snapdocs.com.

About Byte Software



For over 35 years, Byte Software has delivered powerful, enterprise-class LOS solutions that give mortgage lenders total control over their loan process and the freedom to do business the way they want. The BytePro platform is trusted by mortgage bankers, credit unions, banks, and brokers to efficiently originate and deliver high-quality loans for their retail, wholesale, and correspondent lending channels. Request a demo at ByteSoftware.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Sara Pallas



sara.pallas@snapdocs.com

Robert Palmer



robert.palmer@bytesoftware.com