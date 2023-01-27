<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Snap Inc. Investor Day to Take Place on February 16, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The event will be held live at Snap’s headquarters in Santa Monica and feature presentations by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, as well as other leaders from across the company.

A live webcast, replay, and presentation slides will be available on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

