<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Business Wire

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

Articoli correlati

Yext Appoints Evan Skorpen to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Skorpen brings over a decade of industry experience overseeing investments in growth-stage technology companies. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boardofdirectors--Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT),...
Continua a leggere

GroupBy Receives 2022 Merit Award for Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading Product Discovery Company Selected as Gold Technology Award Winner for eCommerce TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology...
Continua a leggere

Benton Ridge Telephone and Its Broadband Subsidiaries to be Acquired by Investment and Management Firm Cequel III

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition will help fuel the continued expansion of hybrid fiber and fixed wireless broadband, continuing BRTC’s 120-year legacy...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Yext Appoints Evan Skorpen to its Board of Directors

Business Wire