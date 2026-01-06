SMK Electronics Corporation, USA to Introduce New SMART Products for Bicycle Applications at CES 2026

New Sunlight-Recharging eHOOP™ System Enables Hands-Free Bicycle Locking.
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutomotiveElectronics--SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced a new family of electronic products for bicycle applications, including handlebar-mounted displays and controllers, miniature high-speed connectors, and an energy-harvesting Bluetooth® LE eHOOP™ SMART Locking System. See them at CES 2026 (Booth #52348 Venetian Expo, January 6th-9th, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada).
“We are excited to be introducing a new family of SMART products for bicycle applications at CES 2026,” said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Corporation, USA. “Featuring a Bluetooth® LE eHOOP bicycle locking system powered by SMK’s Energy Harvesting technology, our new product line additionally includes handlebar-mounted displays and controllers, and miniature high-speed waterproof connectors.”
NEW - 2026 SMART Bicycling Components
SMK’s new product family for bicycle applications includes robust waterproof connectors for electrical cycling units, a variety of handlebar switch and display units, and a SmartPhone-operated eHOOP Locking System. Powered and recharged by sunlight, eHOOP enables touch-less locking operations, activated simply by walking away from the bicycle on the stand. Additionally, SMK offers complete customization of these products to meet advanced customer requirements, including form-factor, color and texture, technology, and branding requirements.
- Ultra-Thin Display Unit
- Curved Display Control Unit
- Multi-LED Control Unit
- eHOOP Smart Lock System
- Waterproof Connectors
About SMK Electronics
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A., the US division of SMK Corporation, is a world leader in the development of advanced technologies and the design and manufacture of custom electronic sub-assemblies and components. Serving automotive, mobile device, IoT, healthcare, and consumer electronics manufacturers, SMK is positioned through local ISO-certified and IATF-rated manufacturing facilities to supply the most technologically advanced, robust, and cost-effective products available. Learn more at http://www.smkusa.com.
Contacts
Media Contact
Keith M. Roberts
Marketing Communications Manager
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A.
Tel: +1 (805) 312-5546
kroberts@smkusa.com