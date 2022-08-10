Smiths Detection equips Leonardo di Vinci International Airport in Rome with advanced carry-on baggage screening technology

Installation of 30 HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX machines will improve security and passenger experience

ROME–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, announces that it has begun installing 30 HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage screening systems at Leonardo di Vinci International Airport in Rome. The installation of this world-leading technology reflects the airport’s high standards for passenger service excellence and process automation, having recently been awarded the ACI Best Airport in Europe for the fourth time in the last five years.

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker and deeper baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. The scanners allow for electronics and liquids to remain in bags, speeding up passenger screening and reducing touchpoints.

The combination of the CT X-ray scanners, alongside 45 already supplied Smiths Detection IONSCAN 600 trace detectors, will further improve security and operational efficiency. The IONSCAN 600 is a highly sensitive, non-radioactive, lightweight, portable desktop system that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX can be equipped with Smiths Detection’s object recognition software, iCMORE, which uses advanced algorithms to reduce the burden on operators – and potential errors – by automating the detection process for prohibited items.

Stefano Scardigli, Senior Key Account, Smiths Detection said: “We are delighted to supply Leonardo di Vinci Rome International Airport with 30 HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX scanners. Utilising 3D imagery, our scanners offer the advanced screening of carry-on baggage, enhancing security and improving operational efficiency. Being able to leave electronics and liquids in carry-on baggage will help expedite the screening process, especially in light of the well documented staffing pressures at airports around the world.”

Marco Stramaccioni, Chief Executive Officer of ADR Security for Leonardo da Vinci Rome International Airport said: “Aeroporti di Roma looks forward to be a frontrunner for passenger experience and security at Leonardo di Vinci Rome International Airport. As passenger numbers increase, we will be well placed to efficiently screen passengers, reducing the burden on our operators. By harnessing the power of CT technology, we have futureproofed our security checkpoints.”

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) under the Accessible Property Screening System (APSS) program to detection standard 6.2, Level 1, permitting the scanner to operate at an enhanced level with lower false alarm rates, as well as ECAC and STAC EDS CB C3 approval.

About the Products

– HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hi-scan-6040-ctix/

– IONSCAN 600: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/ionscan-600/

– iCMORE: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/icmore/

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 70 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics.

Our mission is simple: to ensure the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement on which the world depends.

Please visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/ for further information.

