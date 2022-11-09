Smith Micro Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We have been making significant progress on many fronts, not only with our customers, but also with strategic changes that capitalize on synergies from the Avast acquisition, which drove a meaningful sequential reduction in operating costs,” said William W. Smith, Jr, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Smith Micro. “After a long development process to migrate our Tier One carrier customers to the SafePath platform, we are finally nearing completion. Once the migration is complete, having all carriers on a feature-enhanced ‘best of both’ platform will ensure a best-in-class Digital Family Lifestyle experience for our carrier partners’ subscribers.

“We remain extremely focused on the very critical task at hand to bring the migrations to a close and turn our focus on building for the future. The next phase of the Company is more exciting and larger than any opportunity I have seen at Smith Micro in our 40-year history,” concluded Mr. Smith.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $11.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $16.4 million reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $8.1 million, compared to $12.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 69 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 78 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $7.3 million, or $0.13 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $18.6 million, or $0.34 loss per share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $5.2 million, or $0.09 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.00 loss per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $37.1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $43.7 million reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $26.2 million compared to $35.1 million reported for the same period in 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 71 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 80 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $22.8 million, or $0.41 loss per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $27.0 million, or $0.54 loss per share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $14.0 million, or $0.25 diluted loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the items noted below under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were $19.0 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures and a non-GAAP reconciliation from GAAP gross profit, net (loss) income before taxes, and net (loss) income to the following non-GAAP metrics: non-GAAP net (loss) income, and non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, fair value adjustments, note and stock offering fees, personnel severance and reorganization activities, CFO transition costs, acquisition costs, and non-development intellectual property costs. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected, and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net (loss) income and net (loss) income on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-GAAP financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Investor Conference Call

Smith Micro will hold an investor conference call today, November 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss the Company’s third quarter and year to date 2022 financial results. To access the call, dial 1-844-701-1164; international participants can call 1-412-317-5492. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. An internet webcast is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5ljkLiMb. In addition, the conference call will be available on the Smith Micro website in the Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit https://www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo and SafePath are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, delay or failure of our customers to accept and deploy our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, delay or failure of our customers’ end users to adopt our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies and customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies, and the existence and terms of our convertible notes and related agreements, including that they may restrict our ability to obtain additional financing, and adversely affect our business, financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share and par value data) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,001 $ 16,078 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and other adjustments of $3 and $2 (2022 and 2021, respectively) 9,479 10,590 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,087 1,988 Total current assets 29,567 28,656 Equipment and improvements, net 1,767 2,698 Right-of-use assets 4,709 4,866 Other assets 547 620 Intangible assets, net 37,865 42,631 Goodwill 35,041 35,041 Total assets $ 109,496 $ 114,512 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,625 $ 3,301 Accrued payroll and benefits 3,342 4,055 Current operating lease liabilities 1,402 1,400 Other current liabilities 961 612 Current portion of convertible notes payable 6,035 — Total current liabilities 15,365 9,368 Non-current liabilities: Long term portion of convertible notes payable 4,173 — Warrant and derivative liabilities 4,721 — Operating lease liabilities 3,237 4,467 Deferred tax liabilities, net 117 117 Total non-current liabilities 12,248 4,584 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,260,670 and 54,259,390 shares issued and outstanding (2022 and 2021, respectively) 56 54 Additional paid-in capital 356,907 352,779 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (275,080 ) (252,273 ) Total stockholders’ equity 81,883 100,560 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 109,496 $ 114,512

Smith Micro Software Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands except share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 11,699 $ 16,443 $ 37,108 $ 43,743 Cost of revenues 3,629 3,692 10,882 8,595 Gross profit 8,070 12,751 26,226 35,148 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 2,986 3,067 9,692 8,428 Research and development 7,523 7,123 23,139 19,060 General and administrative 4,133 5,143 12,206 13,746 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 12,864 — 12,864 Amortization of intangible assets 1,545 3,015 4,766 7,958 Total operating expenses 16,187 31,212 49,803 62,056 Operating loss (8,117 ) (18,461 ) (23,577 ) (26,908 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 1,557 — 1,557 — Interest (expense) income, net (696 ) 1 (698 ) 25 Other (expense) income, net (29 ) (2 ) (12 ) 7 Loss before provision for income taxes (7,285 ) (18,462 ) (22,730 ) (26,876 ) Provision for income tax expense 27 145 77 159 Net loss $ (7,312 ) $ (18,607 ) $ (22,807 ) $ (27,035 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 55,722 53,939 55,140 50,147

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (7,312 ) $ (18,607 ) $ (22,807 ) $ (27,035 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,849 3,391 5,751 8,872 Non-cash lease expense (516 ) 201 157 819 Non-cash transaction costs including amortization 1,022 — 1,022 — Change in fair value (1,557 ) 12,864 (1,557 ) 12,864 Provision for doubtful accounts — — — (3 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory — — — (97 ) Stock based compensation 1,095 1,327 3,849 3,622 Loss on disposal of assets 31 — 31 — Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 2,083 2,311 1,108 5,951 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,410 26 883 (199 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (941 ) (571 ) (2,754 ) (1,648 ) Other liabilities (15 ) (163 ) (161 ) (871 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,851 ) 779 (14,478 ) 2,275 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net — — — (56,865 ) Capital expenditures, net 27 (402 ) (85 ) (738 ) Other investing activities 11 5 94 74 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 38 (397 ) 9 (57,529 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from notes and warrants offering 15,000 — 15,000 — Proceeds from stock and warrants offering 3,000 — 3,000 59,711 Stock, notes, and warrants offering costs (1,227 ) — (1,227 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants — 2,026 — 2,066 Proceeds from financing arrangements 250 — 1,541 — Repayments of financing arrangements (587 ) — (978 ) — Other financing activities 21 28 56 95 Net cash provided by financing activities 16,457 2,054 17,392 61,872 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,644 2,436 2,923 6,618 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 5,357 $ 29,936 $ 16,078 $ 25,754 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,001 $ 32,372 $ 19,001 $ 32,372

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Fair Value Adjustments Notes and Stock Offering Fees Personnel Severance and Reorganization Activities CFO Transition Costs Acquisition Costs IP-related Costs Non-GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Gross profit $ 8,070 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — — $ 8,070 Selling and marketing expenses 2,986 (180 ) — — — (49 ) — — — 2,757 Research and development expenses 7,523 (279 ) — — — — — — — 7,244 General and administrative expenses 4,133 (636 ) — — (430 ) (3 ) — — — 3,064 Amortization of intangible assets 1,545 — (1,545 ) — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 16,187 (1,095 ) (1,545 ) — (430 ) (52 ) — — — 13,065 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (7,285 ) 1,095 1,545 (1,557 ) 1,021 52 — — — (5,129 ) Net (loss) income (7,312 ) 1,095 1,545 (1,557 ) 1,021 52 — — — (5,156 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.13 ) 0.02 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.02 — — — — (0.09 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Gross profit $ 12,751 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — — $ 12,751 Selling and marketing expenses 3,067 (238 ) — — — — — — — 2,829 Research and development expenses 7,123 (270 ) — — — — — — — 6,853 General and administrative expenses 5,143 (819 ) — — — — (143 ) — (1,000 ) 3,181 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,864 — — — — — — (12,864 ) — — Amortization of intangible assets 3,015 — (3,015 ) — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 31,212 (1,327 ) (3,015 ) — — — (143 ) (12,864 ) (1,000 ) 12,863 — (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (18,462 ) 1,327 3,015 — — — 143 12,864 1,000 (113 ) Net (loss) income (18,607 ) 1,327 3,015 — — — 143 12,864 1,000 (258 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.34 ) 0.02 0.06 — — — — 0.24 0.02 — Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Fair Value Adjustments Notes and Stock Offering Fees Personnel Severance and Reorganization Activities CFO Transition Costs Acquisition Costs IP-related Costs Non-GAAP Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Gross profit $ 26,226 $ 2 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 26,228 Selling and marketing expenses 9,692 (915 ) — — — (769 ) — — — 8,008 Research and development expenses 23,139 (808 ) — — (430 ) — — — — 22,331 General and administrative expenses 12,206 (2,124 ) — — — (3 ) — — — 9,649 Amortization of intangible assets 4,766 — (4,766 ) — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 49,803 (3,847 ) (4,766 ) — (430 ) (772 ) — — — 39,988 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (22,730 ) 3,849 4,766 (1,557 ) 1,021 772 — — — (13,879 ) Net (loss) income (22,807 ) 3,849 4,766 (1,557 ) 1,021 772 — — — (13,956 ) (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.41 ) 0.07 0.09 (0.03 ) 0.02 0.01 — — — (0.25 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Gross profit $ 35,148 $ 1 $ — $ — $ — $ — — $ — — $ 35,149 Selling and marketing expenses 8,428 (663 ) — — — — — — — 7,765 Research and development expenses 19,060 (704 ) — — — — — — — 18,356 General and administrative expenses 13,746 (2,254 ) — — — — (143 ) (1,587 ) (1,000 ) 8,762 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,864 — — (12,864 ) — — — — — Amortization of intangible assets 7,958 — (7,958 ) — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 62,056 (3,621 ) (7,958 ) (12,864 ) — — (143 ) (1,587 ) (1,000 ) 34,883 — — — (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (26,876 ) 3,622 7,958 12,864 — — 143 1,587 1,000 298 Net (loss) income (27,035 ) 3,622 7,958 12,864 — — 143 1,587 1,000 139 (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted (0.54 ) 0.07 0.16 0.26 — — — 0.03 0.02 — Note: (Loss) earnings per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

