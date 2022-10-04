<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SmartStream Air is Honoured with the Red Dot Award - for Design...
Business Wire

SmartStream Air is Honoured with the Red Dot Award – for Design Excellence of a Finance Application

di Business Wire

 

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, has received a Red Dot Design Award, the most prestigious international symbol of quality in design for its SmartStream Air solution – the pure AI cloud-native application for financial reconciliations. The ‘Finance Applications Design’ is one of 76 categories – originated to recognise how superior design can make a dramatic difference in the usability of a financial services solution. Last year’s competition saw over 20,000 entries submitted worldwide, with SmartStream Air as a clear winner in the 2022 awards.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions and has become established internationally as the most sought-after distinction for outstanding design – It recognises the best brands and creative works of the year, previous winners include the likes of Apple, IBM, Samsung, ING, BMW, amongst other great names.

Haytham Kaddoura, Chief Executive Officer at SmartStream, states: “We are very proud to be the recipient of the first Red Dot Award to be awarded to a financial reconciliation solution. Having our SmartStream Air solution singled out by such a prestigious organisation and on such a global scale is a true testament to the dedication and excellence of our Design and Experience team and the scientists and developers of our Innovations Lab. Having validation that our UI/UX design is the best – it’s that kind of talent and expertise that customers can expect to experience across all of our solutions”.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, states: “The awards in this competition year show just what good communication design can achieve. It can recognise complex problems and transform these into solutions. It can present multi-layered information in an easy-to-understand way and make it accessible. The range of channels, media and materials used for this purpose is unusually large. You have emerged as a winner with your design in a large field of international participants. Congratulations on this special achievement!”.

The Red Dot Jury comprises of 24 jury members from 12 countries. What they all have in common is their design expertise, which they have accumulated during their careers as professors, communication designers or journalists. In addition to the award, SmartStream Air’s winning submission will be displayed in renowned museums during the coming year, beginning with Museum für Kommunikation in Berlin – November 29, 2022, followed by the Red Dot Design Museum Essen and the Red Dot Design Museums in Xiamen and Singapore. Additionally, it will be included in a book, produced for global distribution, that highlights design excellence across the globe.

Ends

For more information about SmartStream: www.smartstream-stp.com

For more information about Red Dot: www.red-dot.de

Contacts

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com

Articoli correlati

Wolters Kluwer to share finance, risk and regulatory reporting expertise at 2022 FRR Client Conference, Berlin

Business Wire Business Wire -
Panel discussions and interactive workstreams to provide attendees critical insights on evolving regulatory reporting, risk, and finance challenges BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WoltersKluwer--Wolters...
Continua a leggere

ADVA launches network security company to protect critical infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
News summary: Adva Network Security will safeguard mission-critical cloud traffic from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks Security experts pooled in separate company with...
Continua a leggere

Cohesity Appoints Karen Egan Chief Customer Experience Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former VMware, Motorola, and Apple Leader Brings Deep Expertise in Software Technical Support SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: DentalMonitoring si espande in Giappone

Business Wire