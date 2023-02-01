SmartSoda Introduces JuLi Connect Beverage Dispenser

Better-for-You Beverage Solution Poised To Disrupt The Healthy and IoT dispensing beverage category.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces the launch of its sleek, compact, IoT JuLi Connect countertop beverage solution. Developed for commercial use, JuLi Connect allows users to customize sparkling or still flavored alkaline water, craft soda, diet soda, or tea by setting carbonation levels, all-natural flavor combinations, and functional nutrition boosts — all at the touch of a button.





“All SmartSoda offerings are based on the proven health benefits of alkaline water,” explained SmartSoda CEO, Lior Shafir. “That’s only part of why JuLi Connect delivers a great innovative alternative solution to traditional soda for offices, convenience stores, and restaurants. Today’s consumers expect more from their beverages and JuLi Connect delivers. Users can customize their drink choices from a portfolio of over 20 delicious all-natural flavors and a range of functional wellness shots that support energy, Immunity, relaxation, and focus. And easy-to-use tech-enabled management tools that support installation, maintenance, and servicing support – all from a smart phone app supported by a full dashboard and connectivity.”

The JuLi Connect system allows users to mix and match flavors and functional shots of their choice to create endless options of healthy beverages. Every SmartSoda beverage starts with vitamin infused alkaline water and allows users to mix up to three flavors or enhancements per single beverage. Additionally, users can customize carbonation levels to their preference.

“The real benefit of our JuLi Connect system is that it not only offers a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional sodas, but it can also represent a real cost-savings for our commercial customers,” added SmartSoda Co-Founder and Chairman, Julia Solooki. “It’s a better value by far than other comparable dispensers. And it’s certainly more affordable and environmentally friendly than stocking bottled and canned beverages. In fact, the JuLi Connect contributes to our corporate goal of reducing the use of 2.3 billion plastic bottles by 2027.”

About SmartSoda

SmartSoda is a revolutionary wellness beverage platform featuring clean, functional ingredients. Crafted with alkaline water serving up 21 flavors, and offering dispensing options to the food service industry, c-stores, and workplaces. Presently, the company is Pre-IPO. Smart Soda has offices in the UK and Canada and is positioned for massive expansion — both globally and locally. SmartSoda works with fortune 500 companies, sold to corp office, C-stores and restaurants. The products are available through the largest foodservice companies and distributors.

Visit https://smartsoda.com/juli-connect/

Contacts

Chris Miller



330.842.7443



cmiller@thisismabl.com

Lior Shafir



760.859.7211



lior@smartsoda.com