Smartsheet to Participate at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Pete Godbole, is scheduled to present at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, New York, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. Following the completion of the live event, a replay will be available until December 8, 2022.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Smartsheet

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Turner



investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:

Chrissy Vaughn



pr@smartsheet.com