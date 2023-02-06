<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results...
Business Wire

Smartsheet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 14, 2023

di Business Wire

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for modern work management, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended January 31, 2023, after the close of U.S. financial markets on March 14, 2023. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (888) 440-6385 or (646) 960-0180 (outside of the U.S.). The conference ID is 7672979. The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the Smartsheet investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for seven days. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 (outside of the U.S.).

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:
Chrissy Vaughn

pr@smartsheet.com

Articoli correlati

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
GAAP net revenue increased 56% to $1.41 billion GAAP net loss per share was $0.91 GAAP net cash provided by operating...
Continua a leggere

ZoomInfo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth Quarter GAAP Revenue of $301.7 million Grows 36% year-over-year Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Income Margin of 17% and Adjusted...
Continua a leggere

Chegg Reports 2022 Earnings and Gives 2023 Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chegg Services revenue grew 10%, with over 8 million subscribers in 2022 SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023

Business Wire