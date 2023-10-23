Smartsheet Invests in Australia-based Data Hosting to Better Serve Global Customer Base

The enterprise work management leader’s newest regional deployment will provide customers the ability to host their data onshore in Australia, continuing to evolve Smartsheet’s global reach

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, announced its newest Smartsheet Region in Australia, strengthening the company’s commitment to better serve its growing list of Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) customers, such as Fox Sports Australia, University of Adelaide, Western Australian Mental Health Commission, and Wine Australia. Smartsheet Regions are instances of Smartsheet located in geographic areas around the world that enable customers to comply with data residency requirements, giving organizations the flexibility to pick where they want their content to be hosted and processed.





The Smartsheet Region in Australia will serve new and existing customers across APJ and will operate in multiple locations to provide redundancy, allowing for enterprise-grade availability and scale. Other Smartsheet Regions include the EU, U.S., and FedGov, which supports Smartsheet Gov customers.

“Our rapid customer growth across APJ, which includes our recent expansion into Japan, has been the catalyst for today’s announcement of our newest Smartsheet Region in Australia,” said Nigel Mendonca, vice president and GM, APJ. “We’re thrilled about what this means for our customers in Australia, as well as our APJ and global customers that have significant operations in this part of the world.”

Smartsheet supports compliance frameworks across a number of regulated industries and regulatory standards, including ISO, FedRAMP, HIPAA, DOD IL4, ITAR, and more. The company will be pursuing Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) certification for the APJ region, ensuring that it will have the right policies and security controls to meet Australian Government Information Security Manual requirements. This, paired with the platform’s best-in-class, enterprise-grade security and governance measures, allows Smartsheet to serve a growing customer base, including organizations and agencies with the most demanding governance and regulatory requirements.

“We are incredibly excited by this news, Atturra has always maintained a strong sovereign presence and capability of delivering strategic projects across local, state, and federal government bodies,” said Iain Elliott, chief technology officer, Atturra, Smartsheet Platinum Partner. “The new regional deployment presents a massive opportunity to take our award-winning Smartsheet services and solutions to all our clients that have regulatory requirements to ensure their data is onshore, secure, and compliant.”

Build out of the Smartsheet Region in Australia will begin in 2024. For more information, visit the Smartsheet Trust Center.

