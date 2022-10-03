<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SmartRent Surpasses 500,000 Units Deployed
Business Wire

SmartRent Surpasses 500,000 Units Deployed

di Business Wire

The Company’s number of deployments marks an impressive milestone in the enterprise smart home solutions industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMRT #hardware–SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced that its technologies are now deployed in 500,000 apartment and single-family homes.

SmartRent is a pioneer in enterprise smart home technologies designed to address the pain points for owners and operators of rental communities while elevating the living experience for residents. Before SmartRent’s comprehensive solutions were introduced, owners and operators had to piece together antiquated tools and technologies to manage their properties, resulting in inefficiencies and leaving properties more vulnerable to costly damage.

“500,000 homes equipped with SmartRent technologies means the power of purpose-built technology is touching millions of lives every day,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. “This milestone speaks to the scalability and power of our approach, and I’m proud of the vision and execution of our team in getting us here. I’d also like to thank our customers for investing in the future of smart home technology. Our success is because of their success.”

Since its inception five years ago, SmartRent has expanded its software platform and hardware portfolio to address all facets of real estate operations, helping more than 447 customers protect their assets and save millions of dollars in operational costs. The company has engaged with more than two million operator and resident users and installed more than two million pieces of smart building hardware.

To learn more about SmartRent, please visit smartrent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company’s expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as “goal,” “target,” “future,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “project,” “may,” “should,” “will” or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the scalability and power of the Company’s approach to smart home technology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company’s reported financial results, risks and uncertainties relating to its business and its business outlook for future periods. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a recognized enterprise property technology leader offering solutions designed by and for real estate operators. The company’s comprehensive product suite, comprised of smart home building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. Its subsidiary, SightPlan, specializes in workflow management solutions that automate the property lifecycle. SmartRent and SightPlan’s robust, end-to-end enterprise platform increases efficiencies, delivers cost savings and additional revenue opportunities and elevates user experiences. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Evelyn León Infurna – SVP, Investor Relations

Phone: 480-371-2828

Email: investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact

Amanda Chavez – Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: 480-805-9811

Email: media@smartrent.com

Articoli correlati

Kocho acquires Mobliciti, adding strategic mobile management and security capabilities to its growing service portfolio

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition accelerates Kocho’s growth strategy and mission to help customers become greater LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--Kocho, UK-based provider of cyber security, identity,...
Continua a leggere

United Kingdom B2C e-Commerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: 100+ KPIs on Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United Kingdom B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service,...
Continua a leggere

Firefly Aerospace Successfully Reaches Orbit and Deploys Customer Payloads with its Alpha Rocket

Business Wire Business Wire -
Alpha becomes the first and only orbit-ready US rocket in the 1300kg payload vehicle class CEDAR PARK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#firefly--Firefly Aerospace,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Kocho acquires Mobliciti, adding strategic mobile management and security capabilities to its growing service...

Business Wire