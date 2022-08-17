Smartly.io Becomes First Campaign and Ads Partner to Launch TikTok Shopping Ads, Offering Brands Critical Planning Opportunities for Holiday Shopping

Social media advertising platform provides automated tools to help advertisers better strategize their approach to the 2022 holiday shopping season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced it is TikTok’s first-to-market campaign and ads partner to launch TikTok’s new ad solution, Shopping Ads, for advertisers to begin testing ahead of the 2022 holiday season. This launch builds on Smartly.io’s Beta product for TikTok launched earlier this year, bringing its tools and automated workflows to Shopping Ads to enable scale, optimization, and testing that drive real results.

“The TikTok community is fundamentally shifting how people experience commerce,” said Gabe Nicolau, Global Head of Product Strategy and Operations for Commerce & Gaming Ads, TikTok. “Building on this momentum, we’re thrilled to introduce Shopping Ads, a smart, simplified solution that maximizes the potential for sellers’ product catalogs, supercharges e-commerce campaigns, and helps brands meet their customers wherever they are throughout the purchase journey.”

Home to a new kind of shopping culture, community commerce, TikTok is reshaping the current retail path to purchase and has fast become a destination for a growing community of over 1 billion users. Understanding how to reach its highly engaged community will be integral to any Q4 advertising strategies this year. With 56% of TikTok users saying that ads on TikTok lead them to discover new products or brands and 48% saying they are interested in making a purchase on or from TikTok in the next 3 months, Smartly.io’s integration unlocks opportunities for advertisers to maximize their consumer engagement. 86% of Smartly.io’s test advertisers saw a performance lift for Shopping Ads test campaigns against core performance metrics, including CPA and ROAS.

“We’re excited to take part in supporting this ecosystem as our customers look to leverage their TikTok accounts to create personalized, native shopping experiences,” said Ryan Jamboretz, President at Smartly.io. “From simplified buying and new products and optimizations to scaled catalog potential and creative automation, this will be particularly critical for brands as they begin to strategize for the 2022 holiday shopping season. For us, the possibilities to leverage Shopping Ads to aid our customers in reaching their desired TikTok audiences in more authentic ways are vast.”

Features of Smartly.io for TikTok Shopping Ads include:

Campaign Management and Optimization: Avoid data challenges with flexible feed processing Ensure accuracy of ads with automatic catalog updates Streamline campaign creation and execution across markets Automate budget optimization across ad groups and/or campaigns

Reporting: Access real-time granular insights for both TikTok and cross-platform Measure what matters most with customizable view and data integrations Keep pace with audience reactions with easy bulk campaign adjustments

Creative Automation (*Available late 2022): Scale and automate creative production across your product catalog Stand out from competitors with creative elements such as discounts, social proof, or star ratings Improve brand recognition with dynamic video templates with custom fonts, colors, etc.



Learn more about Smartly.io for TikTok Shopping Ads here. Per TikTok’s announcement eligibility, a limited number of customers can start testing Shopping Ads today, and additional advertisers will be able to leverage Shopping Ads throughout the rest of the year.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity and is a leading Facebook marketing partner. We combine creative technology, ad buying automation and intelligence with outstanding customer service to help 700+ brands scale their results—on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok. Last year Smartly.io acquired Ad-Lib.io and Viralspace.ai and are now a fast-growing community of over 800 Smartlies with 21 offices around the world, managing over $4B in annual ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

