SmartBear Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

SmartBear is recognized for its corporate social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has been recognized by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, with a 2022 Tech Cares Award for the second year in a row. This third annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

“SmartBear has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for their dedication to charitable works and environmental causes,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Since 2017, the company has given over $290,000 in direct and employee-matching donations to the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon, which raises money for cancer research and treatment. SmartBear has also signed the 2022 Vista Climate Pledge to monitor, reduce, and offset their carbon impact.”

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization must be a B2B technology company that demonstrates impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories: volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

“We proudly live out our corporate social responsibility initiatives every day and are committed to continuing to promote good in all the communities we serve,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Thank you to TrustRadius for recognizing our work and shining a light on such an important issue.”

Earlier this year, SmartBear announced its official global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, adopting a comprehensive set of corporate and governance practices to achieve key sustainability benchmarks. The company also signed the Vista Climate Pledge in 2022, committing to measuring and offsetting carbon impact annually and to setting reduction targets.

As part of sustainability week in April, SmartBear teams across the globe gave back to the environment by planting meadows and cleaning up parks and beaches. SmartBear has eliminated the use of single-use plastic in all offices around the world, and mindfully and deliberately chooses solution providers that are committed to sustainability.

https://smartbear.com/company/responsibility/

