Small-Town Pennsylvania Hairstylist Wins Maxim Magazine’s Largest Cover Girl Competition Ever

Kira Haught wins Maxim Magazine’s most competitive Cover Girl contest to date, reflecting a growing shift toward audience-driven talent discovery in modern media.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MaximCoverGirl--Maxim Magazine has announced Kira Haught, a 19-year-old hairstylist from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, as the winner of the 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition, the largest in the program’s history.

In a selection process that drew more than 9 million total votes, Haught was selected as the winner from a record-breaking field of over 47,000 entrants, despite entering with only a handful of senior photos taken by a family friend.

“Kira wasn’t chasing an image,” said Karin Agstam, Maxim Magazine Fashion Director and Emmy nominated industry veteran. “She didn’t rely on a following or a polished persona. She showed up as herself, and that takes courage in today’s climate. There was a natural innocence and honesty to her presence, which immediately stood out to the entire judging panel.”

As the 2025 Maxim Cover Girl, Haught will join a lineage of global stars who have appeared on the magazine’s cover, including Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Cindy Crawford. Haught will receive $100,000 for the cover shoot and be photographed by legendary fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, known for discovering and launching icons such as Tyra Banks and Kate Moss. Maxim will also provide continued mentorship and strategic career support as Haught begins translating her win into long-term career opportunities.

Raised on a 10-acre farm in a town of roughly 5,000 people, Haught entered the competition with no professional modeling experience, no formal representation, and little to no expectation of advancing. Instead, she balanced full workdays at two hair salons while quietly buying her first pair of high heels and practicing modeling poses in her living room for the photoshoot, even though she never assumed that she would win.

“I still feel like the same girl who goes to work every day and drives home at night to ride ATVs with my dad on our farm,” Haught said. “I never imagined something like this could happen to me, I just showed up as myself, worked hard, and hoped for the best.”

Haught’s win reflects a broader shift underway in fashion and media, as audiences increasingly gravitate toward authenticity over hyper-curated perfection. The judges noted her natural presence, relatability, and willingness to adapt as defining qualities that set her apart in a crowded field.

The 2025 Maxim Cover Girl competition highlights how audience-led platforms are reshaping talent discovery, and past winners illustrate the platform’s reach and career impact. Maxim Cover Girl Lexi Kaleiia from 2023, grew her social following by 10x during her competition journey, whereas other winners have gone on to opportunities across entertainment, film, television, and elite athletic arenas.

While other modeling competitions often use pay-to-vote mechanics, Maxim’s Cover Girl platform sets itself apart by selecting the winner through public fan votes, industry expert judging panels, and in-person professional photoshoots. Competing models have the chance to be editorially featured in the new Maxim Next digital magazine, a unique opportunity for many aspiring models. Maxim Next enables readers to select the models that will be featured in their digital issues, earning those models extra votes in the competitions. Maxim’s competitions are among the largest and most credible opportunities in the modeling industry, backed by industry experts and built to launch real modeling careers.

Journalists looking to interview Kira Haught, please reach out to the publicity team, david@disruptpr.com

About Maxim

With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, Maxim is a global lifestyle brand recognized for shaping popular culture and discovering emerging talent across style, entertainment, sports, and media. Since its founding, A-list actresses and celebrities have been featured on the cover of Maxim Magazine, including Angelina Jolie, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift. Today, Maxim blends its editorial heritage with modern, audience-driven platforms that reflect how culture is created and shared.

Media Contact:

David Triana

Email: david@disruptpr.com