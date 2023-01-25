Slowing Consumer Device Sales Brought Down Revenue Growth of Top-Tier North American Distributors in Q4 2022, according to IDC’s North America Monthly Distribution Tracker, Powered by GTDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Channel–Revenue reported in the International Data Corporation (IDC) North America Distribution Tracker (NADT) for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) came in at $21.7 billion with a modest year-on-year decline of 1.8% ending the sustained growth that distribution experienced over the past two years. The soft 4Q22 results were driven by a 23% decline in personal computing but were largely offset by double-digit year-on-year growth in consumer electronics, network infrastructure, storage, and security with growth ranging from 12% to 30% in these categories.

For the full year 2022, NADT revenues reached $84.4 billion, an increase of 6.8% year on year. Personal computing and peripherals & accessories were each down more than 3% year on year while all other categories saw positive growth for the year.

“Tier 1 IT distributors continued to perform exceptionally well in a difficult environment despite the slowdown in personal computing and other categories in the fourth quarter,” said Ruth Flynn, research vice president, IDC Tracker & Data Products. “While overall revenues were down slightly, the breadth of their portfolio and performance against the broader market remains strong. For example, NADT personal computing device revenues were about 1% ahead of projected PC revenues in Q4 and 5% ahead for the year, while overall NADT revenue growth was in-line with projected total IT spending growth in North America according to IDC’s Worldwide Black Book Forecast.”

A graphic illustrating North American distribution revenue by category (AV, Network Infrastructure, Personal Computing, Services, Software, and Other) for the fourth quarter of the previous five years is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

Notebook sales, which typically account for two thirds of personal computing device sales, declined 29% year on year and 30% compared to the previous quarter, the largest product decline in NADT Personal Computing revenue since 2018. In contrast, NADT revenues in the enterprise space saw strong double-digit growth (with a large boost from Seagate HDDs with over 500% growth in Q4 2022).

IDC’s North America Weekly Distribution Tracker is built on the exclusive partnership between IDC and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and provides the industry’s most comprehensive view of technology distribution data and market trends in the U.S. and Canada. The data in this Tracker is actual sales data collected weekly from sales receipts across the largest distributors in North America for more than 1,700 brands over several years. This data is mapped to IDC’s taxonomy with nearly 200 categories organized into 14 distinct product groups with detailed product attributes across categories.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size and segmentation, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, monthly, and weekly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about the North America Weekly Distribution Tracker, powered by GTDC, please contact Ruth Flynn at rflynn@idc.com.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About the GTDC



The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services, and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

