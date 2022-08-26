Slovakia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses – Slovakia’s Fixed Broadband Providers Focused on Gigabit Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Slovakia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Slovakia’s fixed broadband providers focussed on gigabit services
Slovakia’s broadband market is dominated by fibre, which at the beginning of 2022 accounted for 53% of all connections. A number of fibre networks have been built, and this has led to the steady migration of subscribers away from DSL. Indeed, fibre infrastructure accounts for the major proportion of fixed broadband investment.
Initial FttP projects in Slovakia were municipal, or private and small-scale. The cost of network builds remains a challenge, despite financial support from the government and European funding mechanisms.
Within the cable segment, which is largely centred on urban areas, most connections are via the dominant provider UPC Slovakia. In recent years, UPC has been at the forefront in delivering services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, which can deliver data at above 1Gb/s. The company’s gigabit service is now widely available across its footprint, and has helped to reduce churn to competing fibre networks. Some years ago it also helped attract new customers, but growth more recently has been stagnant.
