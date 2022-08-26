Slovakia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses – Slovakia’s Fixed Broadband Providers Focused on Gigabit Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Slovakia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Slovakia’s fixed broadband providers focussed on gigabit services

Slovakia’s broadband market is dominated by fibre, which at the beginning of 2022 accounted for 53% of all connections. A number of fibre networks have been built, and this has led to the steady migration of subscribers away from DSL. Indeed, fibre infrastructure accounts for the major proportion of fixed broadband investment.

Initial FttP projects in Slovakia were municipal, or private and small-scale. The cost of network builds remains a challenge, despite financial support from the government and European funding mechanisms.

Within the cable segment, which is largely centred on urban areas, most connections are via the dominant provider UPC Slovakia. In recent years, UPC has been at the forefront in delivering services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, which can deliver data at above 1Gb/s. The company’s gigabit service is now widely available across its footprint, and has helped to reduce churn to competing fibre networks. Some years ago it also helped attract new customers, but growth more recently has been stagnant.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital Economy

E-government

E-health

E-education

Fixed network operators

Slovak Telekom

Benestra

SWAN

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Cloud services

Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g7m3n

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900